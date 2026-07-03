MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela intensifies engagement with Faraday Taxi Association

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, today intensified engagements with taxi associations as part of a targeted programme to address taxi violence, improve service delivery and strengthen partnerships with the public transport sector.

MEC Diale-Tlabela visited the Faraday Taxi Association in Johannesburg to assess whether the Department of Roads and Transport is effectively servicing operators and to create a platform for engagement.

The meeting is part of the province-wide engagement drive launched by the department to tackle deep-rooted operational challenges, route disputes, licensing delays and the persistent shadow of lawlessness threatening the sector.

A series of interventions have been undertaken to improve internal processes and turnaround times to resolve backlogs linked to both municipal delays and operator-side challenges.

“This programme allows us to meet operators where they work, verify whether we are meeting their needs, and give them space to raise concerns,” said the MEC.

The Faraday Taxi Association is amongst the associations identified as being afflicted by conflict, with ongoing taxi-related violence affecting commuters and operators.

“While legal avenues exist, lasting solutions require dialogue and collaboration within the industry,” the MEC emphasised.

The MEC raised concerns about limited participation in the national Taxi Recapitalisation Programme and is engaging operators to understand barriers affecting its uptake.

Furthermore, working with municipalities, the department is addressing the proliferation of illegal and informal taxi ranks, particularly in high-density areas such as the Johannesburg CBD.

“Our priority is to eradicate illegal operations while ensuring that operators are provided with formal, regulated spaces to operate,” said the MEC.

The MEC stressed the importance of repositioning the taxi industry as a legitimate business sector.

“The taxi industry is a critical public service that must operate within a lawful and stable environment,” she said.

She welcomed national government’s prioritisation of taxi-related killings and expressed confidence that law enforcement interventions will yield results.

The department has committed to working closely with the association over the coming months to assist in resolving key challenges, track progress and implement practical solutions.

“We are here to listen, resolve challenges, and ensure that we deliver effectively. Where we fall short, we will correct,” said the MEC.

“Our responsibility is to ensure proper licensing, eliminate illegal operations, and create a safe, regulated environment for all,” concluded the MEC.

Enquiries:

Ms Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications

Cell: 073 644 9935

Mr Lesiba Mpya

MEC’s Spokesperson

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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