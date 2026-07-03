Minister Barbara Creecy and Mkhuleko Hlengwa express condolences following a fatal bus crash

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Transport Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa have expressed their condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones due to a bus road crash where 16 lives were lost.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday 2 July 2026 on the N1 at Gulfstream Garage, Western Cape. According to the reports, the crash involved a bus transporting 78 passengers including children from Cape Town to Idutywa, Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that the bus overturned resulting in 16 fatalities and 20 occupants sustaining injuries. Those injured were transported to Worcester Hospital and 43 occupants refused medical treatment. Creecy and Hlengwa have wished a swift recovery to all those who sustained injuries.

They have also directed the RAF to assist the bereaved families and those injured with the necessary support Creecy and Hlengwa have also directed the RTMC to investigate the cause of the crash working together with local authorities. The preliminary investigation report is expected in 48 hours once the RTMC begins its investigation.

Enquiries:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson, National Department of Transport

Cell: 066 476 9015

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