Tourism launches a new lodge and conference centre

The Deputy Minister of Tourism Makhotso Sotyu today unveiled the Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre that is set to boost tourism and highlight the historical heritage of the Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape province.

Situated in the rural town of KwaMaqoma, the newly built tourism facility will be a prime destination for nature and history enthusiasts, and an oasis for visitors on route to immersive cultural experiences, inland national parks, and the coastal getaways that are offered by the neighbouring towns of Makhanda, Gqeberha, and East London.

Addressing guests at the launch, the Tourism Deputy Minister said that the development of the tourism facility is a testament to what can be achieved when government, communities, and tourism partners work together to create initiatives that stimulate economic opportunities and uplift communities.

“The construction of the Mthontsi Lodge embodies our vision to see the benefits of tourism enjoyed by all in the country. As government, we invested R31 million in constructing the lodge to build an economic future for the community in KwaMaqoma.”

“We are proud to have collaborated with the local government, the community and tourism partners to ensure the successful completion of the construction phase of this facility. The return on investment will be measured by the opportunities this lodge and conference centre creates for the youth, women entrepreneurs, and the local businesses within this community,” Deputy Minister Sotyu said.

Through its investment, the Department constructed thirteen (13) chalets with a total capacity of fifty-two (52) guests, as well as backpacker accommodation for thirty-two (32) guests. It also included two (2) lapas, staff accommodation, a guard house, an administration building, a restaurant, conference facilities, and internal roads.

The project created numerous employment opportunities during the construction phase, benefiting local SMMEs, women and youth. The lodge continues to contribute to local economic development by employing five (5) permanent staff members and ten (10) temporary staff members.