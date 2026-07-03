DFFE clarifies status of the draft national circular economy action plan

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) wishes to clarify the status of the Draft National Circular Economy Action Plan (NCEAP) following claims made by the Recyclers Association of South Africa (RASA) in an article published by Engineering News on 1 July 2026 under the headline: “DFFE’s New National Circular Economy Plan Exposes Deep Conflict with DTIC’s Scrap Metal Export Rules – Recycling Sector Demands Urgent Inter-Departmental Review.” ( https://www.engineeringnews.co.za/article/dffes-new-national-circular-e… )

The article states that the Department published the Draft National Circular Economy Action Plan on 1 June 2026. This information is incorrect.

The DFFE wishes to place on record that the Draft National Circular Economy Action Plan (NCEAP) is still under development and has not been published by the Department. The DFFE is currently engaging relevant stakeholders as part of the development and consultation process.

The Draft NCEAP has not yet been published for implementation nor released for public comment. Before publication, the Department must complete the necessary consultation processes, including the publication of a notice inviting public comments.

The Department is therefore concerned that the article presents information and conclusions based on the incorrect premise that the Draft NCEAP has already been published. Such claims are misleading and may create unnecessary confusion among stakeholders and the broader recycling and waste management sectors.

The DFFE wishes to assure all stakeholders in the sector that it remains committed to a transparent, inclusive and consultative process in the development of the National Circular Economy Action Plan. Stakeholders will be afforded an opportunity to provide input through appropriate consultation processes once the draft plan is ready for public participation.

The DFFE wishes to emphasise that any policy positions, targets, proposals or governance arrangements attributed to the Draft NCEAP in the article should not be regarded as final positions of the Department, as the plan remains under development and subject to ongoing consultation and approval processes.



Enquiries,

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

Email: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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