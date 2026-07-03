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Minister Dean Macpherson hands over Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance site in Hankey, 4 Jul

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Saturday, 4 JulyIn  2026, ceremonially hand over the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance site in Hankey, Eastern Cape, to a newly appointed contractor after the project was delayed for more than a decade.

The Minister will be joined by the Kouga Local Municipality Council Speaker, Lorraine Maree; the Deputy Chairperson of the Independent Development Trust, Prof Raymond Nkado; Acting IDT CEO, Sfiso Nsibande; and Mayoral Committee Members from the municipality.

The handover marks a significant milestone after Minister Macpherson identified the project as one of the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure’s Top 10 failed priority projects requiring urgent intervention last year.

Details of the handover are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 4 July 2026
Venue: Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance construction site, Hankey, Eastern Cape
Time: 09h30

Address: Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance, R330, Hankey, 6350

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/KwT3Qd9qufopuU5Y9

To confirm attendance, please contact Ms Lesego Moretlwe via email at Lesego.Moretlwe@dpw.gov.za or on 082 957 3677; Ms Roslyn Klaasen via email at rklaasen@kouga.gov.za  or on 071 886 0488; or Ms Tintswalo Maswanganye via email at tintswaloma@idt.org.za .

Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to Minister Macpherson
E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za 
Cell: 082 766 0276

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Minister Dean Macpherson hands over Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance site in Hankey, 4 Jul

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