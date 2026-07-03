Full Statement on the Cabinet meeting of Wednesday, 1 July 2026

A. ISSUES IN THE ENVIRONMENT

1. Comprehensive Approach to Managing Migration in South Africa

1.1 Cabinet extended its appreciation to South Africans who participated in peaceful protests against irregular migration and commended the National Joint Operations & Intelligence Structures (NatJOINTS) for enforcing peaceful protests on 30 June 2026.

1.2 Cabinet also commended the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee under the chairship of Minister of Justice & Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, for the sterling work in the implementation of the Comprehensive Approach to managing migration as announced by President Ramaphosa on 7th June 2026.

1.3 Cabinet received an update on the implementation of the five pillars of the Comprehensive Approach, which progress include under the Law enforcement pillar:

1.3.1 Increased labour inspections at companies suspected of employing undocumented foreign nationals, under the guidance of the Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour, (Mr. Jomo Sibiya), Home Affairs (Mr. Njabulo Nzuza) and Police (Dr. Polly Boshielo).

1.3.2 Ensuring orderly and lawful deportations with the re-establishment of Immigration Specialised Court in Durban (that worked to process deportations that were being facilitated at Sherwood, in Durban), the Immigration Court in OR Tambo International Airport, and the reactivation of a court at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp.

1.3.3 Swift response to support repatriation initiatives of home countries to ensure coordinated and dignified repatriations. This has resulted in the IMC swiftly setting up a temporary repatriation centre in Musina for efficient facilitation under conditions that are dignified and humane. In this regard, Cabinet extended its appreciation to non-profit organisations such as the Gift of the Givers, Ashraful Aid, and Mahlasela Foundation.

1.3.4 Since the 7th of June 2026, the Border Management Authority has intercepted more irregular migrants attempting to enter the country unlawfully, comprising of undocumented migrants, undesirable persons and refusals due to non-compliant travel documents.

1.3.5 NATJOINTS has detailed on criminal cases opened against criminality including public disorder and incitement-related criminal cases that have been registered, suspects arrested, and cases that are before the courts and those under active investigation

1.4 On Thursday, 02 July 2026, some of the members of the IMC conducted an inspection-in-loco on the Limpopo-Zimbabwe border to appreciate the scope of work for the IMC work-stream on border infrastructure improvements.

2. Bafana Bafana’s Stellar Performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

2.1 Cabinet joined the nation in congratulating Bafana Bafana on their stellar performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which saw the team progressing to the Round-of-32 for the first time since South Africa’s 1998 World Cup debut.

2.2 Bafana Bafana also displayed impressive football against Canada in the round of 32 where they heartbreakingly lost to a stoppage time goal. Our nation is extremely proud of our boys who showed that they could go toe to toe with the best on the global stage.

2.3 Thank you, South Africa, for your hearty welcome to our Boys (Bafana Bafana).

ECONOMY:

1. South Africa Records Significant Improvement in Global Competitiveness Rankings

1.1 Cabinet welcomed South Africa’s significant improvement in global competitiveness as reflected in the 2026 World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) which ranks us 54th compared to 64th in 2025.

1.2 The report was released in June 2026 by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in partnership with Productivity SA saw South Africa improve by 10 places from its previous ranking.

1.3 The improved ranking is boosted by progress in government efficiency, growing business confidence and enhanced infrastructure management, underscoring the impact of ongoing reforms to strengthen economic performance and governance.

2. South Africa Infrastructure Summit Reinforces the Country’s Public Investment Drive

2.1 Cabinet commended the successful hosting of the South Africa Infrastructure Summit and Expo from 9 to 11 June 2026 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg which provided an important platform to advance partnerships, mobilise investment and accelerate the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects.

2.2 Discussions focused on expanding public-private partnerships, improving logistics networks, and strengthening transport, water, and digital infrastructure to support economic growth and development. These infrastructure initiatives give effect to the commitments announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2026 State of the Nation Address, which outlined an ambitious program of infrastructure-led growth, with more than R1 trillion in public infrastructure over the medium term.

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS

1. SACU Summit: Deepening Regional Integration

1.1 Cabinet commended the successes of the 9th Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Summit for Heads of State or Government on the 26th of June 2026.

1.2 A major outcome of the Summit and in line with the Re-Imagined SACU approach, members states reaffirmed their commitment to SACU as an engine to drive regional economic integration, industrial and economic diversification, expanded intra-regional trade and investment, policy harmonisation and sustainable economic development. Industrialisation remains at the Centre of SACU’s developmental agenda.

2. Maintaining strategic relations with China

2.1 Deputy President Paul Mashatile concluded a successful working visit to China from 20 to 26 June 2026, aimed at further strengthening economic relations and expanding opportunities for investment and industrial cooperation. During the visit, he also held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr Han Zheng, Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, to discuss matters of mutual interest and further strengthen bilateral economic ties.

2.2 During the visit, Deputy President Mashatile participated in the Fourth China International Supply Chain Expo, where he reinforced South Africa's position as a gateway to Sub-Saharan Africa for trade, investment and industrial cooperation. The strengthened partnership is expected to attract increased investment, expand opportunities for local businesses and support inclusive economic growth that create jobs.

A. CABINET DECISIONS

1. Draft Strategic Petroleum Stocks Policy

1.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the draft Strategic Petroleum Stocks Policy for public comment.

1.2. The policy aims to strengthen South Africa’s energy security and minimise the economic impact of supply shocks. It follows a comprehensive study commissioned by government in 2024 on the country’s strategic petroleum stocks, which identified areas requiring attention, including the need to strengthen stockholding arrangements and increase domestic refining capacity.

1.3. The policy proposes a mixed stockholding model under which the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) will maintain strategic reserves equivalent to 60 days of net imports for both crude oil and refined petroleum products, with a phased increase to 90 days over the long term. The policy will contribute to safeguarding national energy security, improving resilience against global supply shocks and supporting sustainable economic growth.

2. Integrated Social Facilitation Framework

2.1. Cabinet approved the Integrated Social Facilitation Framework (ISFF) as a binding national policy instrument to standardise and institutionalise community engagement in infrastructure delivery across all spheres of government, state-owned entities and infrastructure development stakeholders.

2.2. The framework is intended to address community protests, project disruptions, vandalism, delays and security risks by promoting structured community participation throughout the infrastructure project lifecycle, thereby strengthening public trust, social cohesion and protection of infrastructure investments.

2.3. The ISFF introduces a professionalised and coordinated approach to social facilitation, including accreditation of Social Facilitators, clearer governance arrangements, stronger monitoring and evaluation, and a risk-based approach to managing community-related risks.

3. Ministerial Working Group on science, technology and innovation (STI) funding report

3.1. Cabinet approved the release of the Science, Technology and Innovation Funding Report for public comments.

3.2. The report emphasises the need for South Africa to avoid over-reliance on foreign funding and to build local funding capacity to mitigate threats posed to the country’s research programmes in order to safeguard South Africa’s scientific sovereignty.

4. Ratification of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Industry

4.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the SADC Protocol on Industry to Parliament for ratification. The Protocol is a legally binding regional agreement aimed at developing a diversified, innovative and globally competitive industrial base across Southern Africa. Its objective is to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

4.2. South Africa’s ratification of the Protocol will contribute bringing it to force and effect as we contribute to focus on regional economic and industrial development and promote a transition from the export of raw materials to the export of higher-value manufactured products.

5. Ratification of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction

5.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biodiversity Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) to Parliament for ratification. Also known as the High Seas Treaty, the Agreement is a legally binding United Nations instrument designed to promote the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in international waters.

5.2. South Africa played an active role in negotiating the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The BBNJ Agreement is expected to strengthen global ocean governance by enhancing international cooperation in the protection and sustainable management of marine resources in international waters.

B. BILLS

1. National Environmental Management Laws Amendment (NEMLA) Bill, 2026

1.1. Cabinet approved the publication of the NEMLA Bill, 2026 for public comments. The Bill seeks to amend the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (Act 107 of 1998), to strengthen environmental compliance and enforcement by empowering environmental inspectors to issue compliance notices and enable municipalities to issue directives for environmental violations.

1.2. The Bill also introduces an administrative penalty system into South Africa’s national environmental legislation. This will complement existing criminal sanctions by providing an alternative to criminal prosecution for less serious environmental contraventions, enabling more efficient enforcement while avoiding the delays and reputational risks associated with criminal proceedings.

2. Electronic Deeds Registration and Recordal Systems Amendment Bill

2.1. Cabinet approved the submission of the Electronic Deeds Registration and Recordal Systems Amendment Bill to Parliament. The Bill seeks to amend the Electronic Deeds Registration Act (Act 19 of 2019), the Deeds Registration Act (Act 47 of 1937) and the Sectional Titles Act (Act 95 of 1986) to modernise the legislative framework governing deeds registration and recordal systems.

2.2. The Bill advances the objectives of an inclusive economy and enhanced security of land tenure. The proposed amendments are largely technical in nature and are intended to strengthen the security of title and improve the administration of land and property rights for the benefit of landowners and rights holders.

C. UPDATES TO CABINET

1. 2026/7 National Intelligence Estimates (NIE), National Intelligence Priorities (NIPs) and NIE implementation plan

1.1 Cabinet was brief about the National Security Council 2026/7 approved National Intelligence Estimates, national intelligence priorities and considered the national intelligence estimates implementation plan.

1.2 Cabinet noted that the national intelligence structures are continuing to make inroads in the implementation of National Intelligence Estimates.

1.3 On priorities which are beyond the mandates of the National Intelligence structures, Cabinet considered the NIE implementation plan which emphasises, amongst others:

1.3.1 Strengthened labour inspections to ensure compliance with South Africa’s labour laws,

1.3.2 Strict regulations of local economies to ensure participation and ownership in favour of citizens in line with section 22 of the Constitution, with emphasis on the regulation of the spazashop, other small and informal businesses to ensure meaningful ownership and participation by citizens.

1.3.3 Energy self-sufficiency for energy and food security in light of South Africa’s resource endowments, and

1.3.4 Climate change and resilience including to deal with the super El Niño.

1.4 In due course, and on the advice of the National Intelligence structures, the Minister in The Presidency will release the 2020 -2021 National Intelligence Estimates and Priorities

2. Advisory Note of the Public Service Commission on the participation of public servants in the political party study groups and other related engagements

2.1 Cabinet has noted the Advisory Note of the PSC on the participation of public servants in the political party study groups and other related engagements and urged the PSC to consult more broadly on all mechanisms to support members of Parliament to prepare for study groups.

2.2 The South African political dispensation is based on a proportional representation system of political parties as such Parliament is organised through party caucuses. Party caucuses then organise themselves in a manner that enable their efficient functioning – other parties organised their caucuses in study groups.

2.3 The incorrect assumption of the Advisory Note is that senior officials participate in study groups through the instructions of Ministers or Deputy Ministers.

2.4 Senior officials are invited to and should participate at study groups to provide technical information to empower Members of Parliament for improved oversight and ability to hold the Executive to account.

2.5 Cabinet has agreed to work through the Clearing House mechanism to work on Guidelines for the participation of senior officials in Study Groups and related mechanism of political parties.

3. State-owned Enterprises (SOE) reforms

3.1 Cabinet received a progress report on the implementation of reforms aimed at strengthening state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to ensure that they are fit for purpose.

3.2 Ongoing progress in driving implementation of the SOE reform programme, includes key initiatives that focus on strengthening governance, enhancing sustainability and increasing accountability across SOEs. A key initiative is the National State Enterprise Bill, which provides for the establishment of a centralised entity to coordinate SOE reforms, standardise governance practices and remuneration guidelines, and support improved performance across the SOE portfolio.

3.3 Through the SOE Performance Monitoring Framework, performance of 72 Schedule 2, Schedule 3A and Schedule 3B entities were assessed during the 2025/26 financial year. The assessment identified several governance challenges requiring targeted interventions.

3.4 The framework remains a critical instrument for strengthening oversight, improving governance and enhancing organisational performance across State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) through the assessment of planning, reporting and performance management processes.

3.5 Complementing these reforms is the process of rationalisation and repositioning of SOEs, building on the work of the Presidential State-Owned Enterprises Council, which submitted its recommendations to the President in April 2024.

4. Project on Access to Education Support and Services for Children and Young People with Disabilities in South Africa

4.1 Cabinet noted two reports developed by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, which assess the gap between South Africa’s inclusive education policies and the lived realities of children and young people with disabilities. Conducted between October 2022 and March 2024, the project comprised a scoping report and a research report that evaluated existing education support services and identified practical interventions to improve learning and teaching outcomes. Cabinet reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to building a single inclusive education system that caters for the needs of children and young people with disabilities.

4.2 Key recommendations include reforming education legislation or promulgating regulations in accordance with the South African Schools Act to enforce the right to equal, equitable and quality education for children and young people with disabilities. The reports also recommend that higher education institutions introduce compulsory inclusive and special-needs education courses for students training to become teachers. The two reports are available at www.dwypd.gov.za

5. Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommendations

5.1 Cabinet received and considered Parliament’s approved annual update on the implementation of the TRC recommendations. In June 2003, Parliament approved the granting of reparations to TRC-identified victims. These included a final once-off reparation payment of R30 000, medical benefits and other forms of social assistance, symbols and monuments, and community rehabilitation as part of healing the wounds of the past.

5.2 Cabinet noted progress in the implementation of these measures, including the promulgation of regulations by the President governing once-off individual reparations; exhumation, reburial and symbolic burial of victims; basic education assistance; higher education and training assistance; and housing assistance. The outstanding draft regulations relating to health and community rehabilitation are at various stages of finalisation.

5.3 In addition, 17 455 of the 21 676 TRC-identified victims who applied for once-off individual reparations have received their R30 000 grant. The total amount paid for final once-off individual reparations is nearly R500 million. To ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the support due to them, on 9 June 2026, a general notice was published in the Government Gazette calling on TRC-identified victims, or their next of kin, who have not yet applied for reparations to come forward and claim their once-off reparation of R30 000.

D. APPOINTMENTS

All appointments are subject to verification of qualifications and relevant security clearances:

Dr Tshepo Mokoka as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Central Energy Fund. Ms Lindokuhle Nzoyi as the Chief Executive Officer of Amatola Water Dr Michael Masiapato as Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (extension of term of office). Dr Musa Furumele as the South Africa Chief Representative to the Lesotho Highlands Water Commission and Ms Nelly Dineo Ndumo as an alternate representative. Appointment of Chairperson and member of the Board of the National Lotteries Commission:

a. Mr King Tembinkosi Bonakele (chairperson); and

b. Ms Mpho Sonia Mosing

Appointment of Board members of the Mine Health and Safety Council

a. Mr David Msiza (Chairperson);

b. Mr Xolile Mbonambi (Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources);

c. Dr Dipalesa Mokoboto (DMPR);

d. Mr Mthokozisi A. Zondi (DMPR);

e. Mr Ndivhudza Mahwasane (DMPR);

f. Ms Naledi Tsipane (NUM);

g. Ms Melanie Roy (NUMSA);

h. Mr Nico Van Rooyen (UASA);

i. Mr Johan du Toit Boning (Solidarity);

j. Mr Joshua Thabang Setlhake (AMCU);

k. Mr Dushendra Naidoo (Minerals Council SA);

l. Dr Amu Modau (Vadante Resources);

m. Mr TW Sepetla (Harmony Gold);

n. Mr Ronaldt Mafoko (Overlooked Group); and

o. Ms Letisha van den Berg (ASPASA)

p. Ms Constance Kekana (alternate member);

q. Mr Thabo Ngwenya (alternate member);

r. Mr Masibulele Naki (alternate member) (NUM)

s. Mr Enock Manyoni (alternate member); (NUMSA)

t. Mr Johnny White (alternate member); (UASA)

u. Mr Jacobus Johannes De Wet Blaauw (alternate member); (Solidarity)

v. Mr D. Gabriel Nkosi (alternate member); (AMCU)

w. Dr Thuthula Balfour (alternate member); (Mineral Council of SA)

x. Mr Modise Ronald Mothlamme (alternate member)’ (Harmony Gold) and

y. Dr Kelvin Naidoo (alternate member) (Vlaterra Platinum)

E. UPCOMING EVENTS

1. Mandela Month

1.1 South Africa will in July commemorate Mandela Month under the theme ‘It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity'. Cabinet calls on all South Africans to dedicate their time and efforts during Mandela Month and on Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July 2026, to help build a South Africa that works for South Africans.

2. National Science Month

2.1 July marks National Science Month, which will be launched on 4 July 2026 at the Vaal University of Technology Southern Gauteng Science and Technology Park in Sebokeng under the theme "Science, Technology and Innovation are for everyone”.

2.2 The month-long science celebration aims to build a science-literate society that can form independent opinions on science, technology and innovation. It seeks to promote a community with confidence in science, scientists, and scientific institutions.

F. MESSAGES

1. Condolences

Cabinet expressed condolences to the friends and family of:

South African jazz icon Abdullah Ibrahim, who was one of the most influential figures in global jazz, who had a remarkable career spanning more than seven decades. He will be remembered as one of the country's most celebrated musicians and cultural ambassadors.

Two Mozambican nationals and One Malawian national who lost their lives in the early days of the protests against irregular migration.

2. Congratulations

Cabinet extended its congratulations and well-wishes to:

Employment and Labour Minister, Nomakhosazana Meth for her election as the Vice Chairperson of the Employers Group and the Labour Groups of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on 12 June 2026.

Kagiso Rabada, for an outstanding season during the Indian Premier League 2026, which saw him emerge as top bowler and win the coveted Purple Cap.

South African cricketer Temba Bavuma who was named among the TIME100 Most Influential Sports People of 2026, a prestigious honour awarded by global publication TIME Magazine.

Bayanda Walaza, for winning the Men's 100m at the Ostrava Golden Spike in Czechia, crossing the finish line in a remarkable 9.94 seconds.

Akani Simbine on winning the Men’s 100m race at the FBK Games in the Netherlands with a time of 10.08 seconds

Prudence Sekgodiso on becoming the first South African woman to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, following her historic victory in Nanjing, China.

The Proteas Women for flying the South African flag high and qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 Women’s World Cup their resilience, determination and outstanding performance throughout the tournament, despite falling short against England on Thursday, 02 July 2026.

The Junior Springboks for defeating Uruguay 104 – 7 in their opening match of the World Rugby Junior World Championship in Georgia.

Bradley Nkoana, for joining a very exclusive club by becoming the 12th South African to break the 10 second barrier over 100m.

George Kusche and Gerda Steyn for winning the 2026 men’s and women’s Comrades Marathon respectively. Kusche completed the "up run" in a historic record-breaking time of 05:15:56, while Steyn secured her fifth title with an up-run record of 05:44:53.

Cabinet appreciates the contribution of South Africa’s sportsmen and women who continuously rally the nation behind the nation brand, reminding us that black and white, we are ONE NATION, UNITED IN OUR DIVERSITY.

Enquiries:

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

Contact: Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Director-General

Date: 3 July 2026

Mobile: 083 653 7485

www.gcis.gov.za; www.gov.za