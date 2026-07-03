Elevated Healing (addiction), Angeles Psychology Group (psychotherapy), and OC Psychiatrists (cash-pay psychiatry) earn top-tier recognition.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthBest.org, a national healthcare rankings and directory platform, today announced the selection of three Southern California practices as top-tier mental health providers: Elevated Healing Treatment Centers, recognized for addiction treatment ; Angeles Psychology Group, recognized for mental health care and psychotherapy; and OC Psychiatrists, recognized as a leading cash-pay psychiatry group in Orange County.The selections reflect HealthBest.org's ongoing effort to help patients and families identify trusted, high-quality behavioral health care across the region. Each provider was evaluated against a consistent set of criteria, including clinical quality and the credentials of its care team, the breadth and depth of services offered, patient accessibility and experience, and overall reputation and standing within the community it serves. Providers named to the top tier represent practices that demonstrate a sustained commitment to evidence-based, patient-centered care.Mental health and addiction care are among the most consequential decisions a person or family can make, and the right provider makes a meaningful difference. HealthBest.org's rankings are designed to reduce the friction patients face when searching for reputable care, particularly in a region as large and varied as Southern California, where the number of options can make an already difficult search more overwhelming.Southern California is home to one of the most extensive behavioral health markets in the country, spanning inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment, individual and group psychotherapy, psychiatric evaluation, and medication management. HealthBest.org's recognition is intended to spotlight practices that stand out not only for the services they provide, but for the consistency, transparency, and patient focus with which they deliver them. The three practices named today serve distinct but complementary needs across the mental health continuum.Elevated Healing Treatment Centers — Addiction TreatmentElevated Healing Treatment Centers is recognized as a top-tier provider for addiction treatment in Southern California. The practice focuses on helping individuals and families navigate substance use disorders through structured, clinically grounded care designed to support recovery at every stage. Its programming reflects an understanding that addiction is a complex condition requiring both medical and psychological support, rather than a single intervention.Elevated Healing's approach centers on individualized treatment planning, meeting each person where they are and building a path forward that accounts for the full picture of their circumstances. The center emphasizes a supportive, dignity-centered environment in which patients can address the underlying drivers of substance use while developing the tools and coping strategies necessary for sustained recovery. Care is delivered by a team experienced in evidence-based modalities and committed to the long-term wellbeing of those they serve.What distinguishes Elevated Healing is its commitment to treating the whole person, addressing co-occurring mental health needs alongside substance use, and supporting patients as they transition through the phases of treatment and back into daily life. For patients and families seeking a trustworthy partner in addiction recovery, Elevated Healing Treatment Centers represents a resource grounded in clinical rigor and genuine care. Its recognition by HealthBest.org reflects its standing as a leading addiction treatment provider in the region.For more information visit: https://elevatedhealingtreatmentcenters.com/ Angeles Psychology Group — Mental Health and Therapy Angeles Psychology Group is recognized as a top-tier provider for mental health care and psychotherapy in Southern California. The practice offers therapeutic services designed to support individuals working through a wide range of concerns, from anxiety, depression, and stress to relationship challenges, life transitions, and personal growth. Its work is rooted in the belief that meaningful, lasting change comes from a strong therapeutic relationship and an individualized approach to care.The group's clinicians bring psychological expertise to their work, drawing on established, evidence-based approaches to psychotherapy while tailoring treatment to each client's goals and circumstances. Angeles Psychology Group emphasizes a collaborative process, working alongside clients to understand their experiences and develop practical strategies for improving wellbeing. This focus on the individual, rather than a one-size-fits-all model, is central to the practice's identity and to the outcomes it helps clients achieve.Angeles Psychology Group stands out for its patient-centered orientation and its dedication to creating a safe, supportive space in which clients feel understood and equipped to move forward. Whether clients are seeking short-term support for a specific challenge or longer-term therapeutic work, the practice offers a professional and compassionate environment for that journey. Its selection by HealthBest.org reflects its reputation for quality psychotherapy and its standing among Southern California's leading mental health providers.For more information visit: https://angelespsychologygroup.com/ OC Psychiatrists — Cash-Pay Psychiatry in Orange CountyOC Psychiatrists is recognized as a top-tier cash-pay psychiatry group serving Orange County. The practice provides psychiatric care with an emphasis on accessibility, privacy, and a direct patient relationship unencumbered by the constraints that can accompany insurance-based models. Its cash-pay structure is designed to give patients greater transparency around cost and greater flexibility in how their care is delivered.The group offers psychiatric evaluation, diagnosis, and medication management for a range of mental health conditions, delivered by experienced psychiatric clinicians. By operating outside traditional insurance networks, OC Psychiatrists is able to prioritize longer, more personalized appointments and a level of continuity that many patients find valuable. This model appeals particularly to those who prize discretion, timely access to care, and a consistent relationship with their treating provider.OC Psychiatrists is distinguished by its focus on quality and the patient experience, offering care that is both professional and attentive to the individual needs of each person it serves. For Orange County residents seeking psychiatric care with clear pricing and a patient-first approach, the practice represents a trusted option. Its recognition by HealthBest.org reflects its standing as a leading cash-pay psychiatry group in the region and its commitment to accessible, high-quality psychiatric care.For more information visit: https://ocpsychiatrists.com The three practices join a growing list of providers recognized by HealthBest.org for excellence in their respective fields. The platform intends to continue expanding its recognition program to help patients across the country make informed, confident decisions about their care.About HealthBest.orgHealthBest.org is a national healthcare rankings and directory platform dedicated to helping patients and families find trusted, high-quality care. Through its recognition programs and provider directory, HealthBest.org highlights practices that demonstrate clinical excellence, accessibility, and a genuine commitment to patient-centered care, making it easier for people to identify reputable providers in their area.

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