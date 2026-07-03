Celebrate Freedom Responsibly: Texas Game Wardens Urge Safe, Sober Boating

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AUSTIN – As Texans and visitors prepare to celebrate Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary on lakes, rivers and coastal waters across the state, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is urging everyone to prioritize water safety after Texas Game Wardens responded to an unusually high number of water-related fatalities last weekend.

From June 26-28, Texas Game Wardens responded to eight fatal incidents across Texas, including boating-related fatalities and open-water drownings at Lake Travis, Lake Fryer, Galveston Bay, Benbrook Lake, Lake Jacksonville, Lake Brownwood, Amon G. Carter Lake and Boerne City Lake.

As of July 2, Texas has recorded 25 boating related fatalities and 18 open water drownings. Texas Game Wardens have responded to 88 water-related incidents, including 31 that resulted in injuries requiring more than first aid and have filed 68 boating while intoxicated-related (BWI) cases, including 57 BWI arrests, 10 boating under the influence by minor and 1 BWI assault arrest.

From July 3-5, Texas Game Wardens will join the U.S. Coast Guard and hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies nationwide for Operation Dry Water, a national awareness and enforcement campaign aimed at reducing BWIs and preventing alcohol- and drug-related incidents on the water. Coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, the campaign coincides with one of the busiest boating weekends of the year.

Alcohol remains one of the leading known contributing factors in recreational boating fatalities. In Texas, operating a boat with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher is illegal. Alcohol and drugs impair judgment, balance, vision and reaction time, while sun, wind, heat, vibration and the constant motion of the water can intensify those effects.

“Boating under the influence is illegal, dangerous and entirely preventable,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, TPWD law enforcement director. “It’s just as dangerous as driving a vehicle under the influence, and puts everyone on the water at risk, not just the vessel operator.”

During the 2025 Operation Dry Water weekend, Texas Game Wardens contacted 6,371 vessels, issued 856 citations and 1,230 warnings, arrested 34 people for boating while intoxicated and four people for driving while intoxicated, investigated 17 reportable boating incidents and responded to one boating-related fatality and two open-water drownings.

Throughout the holiday weekend, Texas Game Wardens will be out in force, enforcing boating laws and educating the public on safe boating practices.

Whether boating, paddling or swimming, TPWD encourages everyone to follow these basic precautions:

Wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Children younger than 13 are required by law to wear one while underway.

Designate a sober operator.

Wear your engine cut-off switch.

Have all required safety equipment and lights.

Check weather forecasts before heading out and monitor changing conditions throughout the day.

Don’t overload your vessel.

Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Complete a boater education course.

“Our goal is to help everyone enjoy a safe holiday weekend,” VanderRoest said. “As we celebrate 250 years of our nation’s independence, let’s also celebrate the freedom to enjoy Texas waters by doing so responsibly and looking out for one another.”

More information about boating safety, boating laws and boater education requirements is available at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/boat/.

About Texas Game Wardens

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

If you witness a fishing, wildlife or boating violation in progress, please call 1-800-792-GAME (4263) immediately and report it to Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stoppers Program. You can also text your tip by sending the keyword TXOGT plus your tip to 847411 or through the Texas OGT App, available for iOS and Android devices. Dispatchers are available 24/7.