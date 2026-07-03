Angelo Zandona Announces Launch of Keystone Fire Consultants to Support Safe Battery Energy Storage Development

Angelo Zandona is the founder of Keystone Fire Consultants

New specialized consulting firm provides fire protection engineering, permitting support, and life safety solutions for battery energy storage.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As battery energy storage systems (BESS) continue to play an increasingly important role in North America's evolving energy landscape, fire and life safety consultant Angelo Zandona has announced the launch of Keystone Fire Consultants , a specialized consulting firm focused on helping developers, engineering firms, contractors, utilities, and facility owners address the complex fire protection and regulatory requirements associated with modern energy infrastructure.The launch comes as battery energy storage projects continue to expand across the continent, increasing the need for specialized expertise in fire protection engineering, code compliance, emergency preparedness, and infrastructure risk management. As technologies and regulatory expectations evolve, project stakeholders are placing greater emphasis on integrating safety planning throughout the design and permitting process.Through Keystone Fire Consultants, Angelo Zandona provides technical consulting services including fire and life safety engineering, Hazard Mitigation Analyses (HMAs), Emergency Response Plans (ERPs), water supply analyses, code compliance reviews, permitting support, and fire protection strategies for battery energy storage systems and other high-consequence facilities."Battery energy storage is transforming how energy is generated, stored, and delivered," said Angelo Zandona. "Keystone Fire Consultants was established to help project teams address fire and life safety considerations early, support regulatory compliance, and contribute to the successful development of resilient energy infrastructure."Over the past year, Angelo Zandona has published industry insights addressing several key topics affecting battery energy storage development, including hazard mitigation strategies, emergency response planning, water infrastructure considerations, and evolving fire protection requirements. His work focuses on helping organizations navigate technical challenges while supporting safe and responsible project execution.The launch of Keystone Fire Consultants reflects the increasing demand for specialized fire protection consulting as utilities, developers, engineering firms, and project owners continue investing in large-scale battery energy storage deployments throughout North America.In addition to consulting services, Keystone Fire Consultants recently launched a professional website offering educational resources on battery energy storage safety, fire protection engineering, infrastructure risk management, and regulatory best practices. The site is intended to serve as a resource for organizations seeking practical guidance on fire and life safety considerations throughout the project lifecycle.As energy infrastructure continues to evolve, Keystone Fire Consultants is committed to helping organizations develop safer, more resilient facilities through technically grounded fire protection solutions and collaborative risk management strategies.For more information, visit Keystone Fire Consultants.About Angelo ZandonaAngelo Zandona is a fire and life safety consultant specializing in battery energy storage systems, power generation facilities, data centers, and other critical infrastructure. His expertise includes fire protection engineering, code compliance, Hazard Mitigation Analyses (HMAs), Emergency Response Plans (ERPs), permitting support, and infrastructure risk management, helping organizations develop safe, compliant, and resilient energy projects across North America.

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