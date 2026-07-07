USA Fibroid Centers Launches New Vlog Series Featuring Shereé Whitfield’s Personal Fibroid Journey

USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of outpatient medical centers specializing in the non-surgical treatment of uterine fibroids.

“Shereé Whitfield: An Unfiltered Fibroid Story” Highlights Her Experience with Uterine Fibroid Embolization and the Importance of Seeking Treatment Options

As a woman, I would get a second and third opinion and explore all the options. Especially if it's for fibroids, it didn't make sense to me not to learn about every treatment available.” — Shereé, Whitfield, American TV Personality and Entrepreneur

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Fibroid Awareness Month, USA Fibroid Centers is proud to announce the launch of its newest vlog series, “Shereé Whitfield: An Unfiltered Fibroid Story,” featuring television personality, entrepreneur, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield. In this revealing series, premiering July 14 on the USA Fibroid Centers YouTube Channel. Whitfield shares about her long and often frustrating journey with fibroids, her decision to undergo Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) at USA Fibroid Centers, and why she is encouraging women to advocate for their health and explore all available treatment options.

Best known as an original cast member of Bravo’s hit reality series The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the founder of the lifestyle brand SHE by Shereé, Whitfield is using her platform to shed light on a condition that affects millions of women yet is often misunderstood and undertreated.

In the vlog series, Whitfield shares her firsthand experience navigating fibroid symptoms and searching for answers after years of medical consultations. Like many women, she discovered that treatment options such as UFE were not always presented during discussions about fibroid care.

“As a woman, I would get a second and third opinion,” said Whitfield. “A lot of times we've been with our gynecologists for years, and we trust them to always have our best interests at heart. But it's important to explore all your options. Especially if it's for fibroids, it didn't make sense to me not to learn about every treatment available.”

Whitfield revealed that a conversation with fellow RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey ultimately led her to learn more about UFE. After hearing positive experiences from women she trusted, she began researching the procedure and speaking with others who had undergone treatment.

“I made the decision to have UFE very recently,” Whitfield said. “I had been going back and forth to doctors, and no one had ever offered me this procedure. After talking with women who had gone through it and hearing how life-changing it was for them, I realized I needed to learn more. I only wish I had known about it sooner.”

Through candid conversations, personal reflections, and educational segments featuring fibroid specialists from USA Fibroid Centers, the series explores the impact fibroids can have on a woman's quality of life and the benefits of understanding all available treatment options.

Whitfield’s decision to share her story reflects her commitment to empowering women with information and encouraging open conversations about reproductive health. The series aims to help women recognize symptoms, seek answers, and feel confident advocating for themselves throughout their healthcare journey.

“Too many women suffer unnecessarily because they don't know all of their treatment options,” said Dr. Jacob White, Medical Director, USA Fibroid Centers who performed Whitfield's UFE. “Shereé's willingness to share her personal story will help educate women about fibroids and introduce them to minimally invasive treatments like UFE that can provide significant symptom relief while preserving the uterus.”

“Many women spend years managing painful symptoms without realizing there are alternatives to surgery,” said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers. “By sharing her experience, Shereé is helping women understand that they have options. Awareness and education are critical to ensuring women can make informed decisions about their health and seek treatment before fibroids significantly impact their quality of life.”

Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) is an FDA-approved, minimally invasive procedure performed by interventional radiologists to treat uterine fibroids. Unlike traditional surgery, UFE does not require major incisions or the removal of the uterus and typically offers a shorter recovery period. The procedure is widely recognized as an effective treatment for relieving symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, abdominal pressure, and frequent urination.

Throughout the vlog series, Whitfield provides viewers with an authentic look at her treatment experience while helping raise awareness about fibroid disease, which affects up to 80% of women by age 50.

To watch “Shereé Whitfield: An Unfiltered Fibroid Story” and learn more about fibroid symptoms and treatment options, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com or follow USA Fibroid Centers on Instagram and other social media platforms.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) that preserves a woman’s uterus. USA Fibroid Centers strives to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

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