North American Dental Group Expands Partnership with Clear Aligner Advisor After 3.8x Case Growth & 8.4x ROI

Five-month pilot generated sustained month-over-month growth across participating providers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North American Dental Group (NADG), one of the nation's largest dental organizations with more than 215 affiliated locations, has expanded its partnership with Clear Aligner Advisor following the success of a five-month pilot program that delivered a 3.8x increase in clear aligner case starts and an 8.4x return on investment. The expansion reflects NADG's ongoing commitment to investing in its doctors by providing the tools, education, and support needed to help them grow clinically while improving patient access to care.The pilot included 11 doctors across the NADG network, all using the SureSmile clear aligner system. Over five months, participating providers reached 73 clear aligner case starts per month—a 3.8x increase over the cohort's monthly average throughout 2025.For Dr. Avi Patel , Founder of Clear Aligner Advisor, the results demonstrate what's possible when organizations invest in supporting their doctors."The numbers tell an important story, but they're really the result of an organization that's committed to helping its doctors succeed. When providers are given the right systems, support, and accountability, they're able to deliver more care to more patients. We're proud to partner with NADG as they continue investing in their doctors and expanding access to clear aligner treatment," said Dr. Avi Patel, Founder of Clear Aligner Advisor.Reflecting NADG's commitment to provider development, the initiative combined clinical education, implementation support, accountability, and performance coaching to help doctors translate opportunity into measurable growth in clear aligner case starts."What impressed us most was the consistency of the results. Month after month, we saw providers continue building momentum, which gave us confidence that the program could create long-term value across the organization," said Arjun Mehta, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives at North American Dental Group.The initiative reflects NADG's long-standing commitment to investing in its providers through programs that strengthen clinical confidence, encourage growth, and ultimately improve patient care. Through a combination of clinical education, implementation support, accountability, and performance coaching, participating providers were able to consistently translate opportunity into measurable growth in clear aligner case starts."We're committed to investing in initiatives that create meaningful value for our doctors, our patients, and our organization. The results of this pilot exceeded expectations and reinforced the impact that provider-focused growth strategies can have at scale," said Paul Reda, CEO of North American Dental Group.For NADG, the pilot reinforced its belief that investing in doctors creates lasting value throughout the organization. By providing providers with opportunities to expand their capabilities, the organization continues to strengthen both patient outcomes and practice performance."When doctors become more confident identifying treatment opportunities and having those conversations with patients, more people receive the care they need. The increase in clear aligner case starts reflects the impact of giving doctors the right support and accountability," said Dr. Ray Scott, VP Clinical Ops at North American Dental Group.Participating providers also reported greater consistency in discussing clear aligner treatment with patients."One of the biggest benefits was having a system that helped turn intention into action. The accountability and support helped me build habits that created measurable growth in my practice," said Dr. Ridhima Garg, a participating provider in the pilot program.The pilot also reflects the industry's growing focus on improving clinical adoption and patient acceptance."The dental industry is always looking for ways to improve clinical adoption and patient acceptance. The outcomes from this pilot show the impact that a focused, data-driven approach can have on provider performance and patient care," said Bryan Kash, National Account Manager at Dentsply Sirona.With the partnership expanding, Clear Aligner Advisor and NADG will continue working together to invest in provider growth, increase clear aligner adoption, and help more patients receive the care they need.Clear Aligner Advisor:Clear Aligner Advisor helps dentists, practices, and DSOs increase clear aligner adoption through a brand-agnostic framework combining education, implementation support, accountability, and coaching. The program helps providers improve case acceptance while driving sustainable clinical and financial growth.North American Dental Group:North American Dental Group is one of the largest dental support organizations in the United States, supporting more than 215 affiliated practices through operational, administrative, and business services that allow providers to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

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