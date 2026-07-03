Arival Bank Launches Stablecoin Payments through its network of Bank Partners

Arival Bank is a US-based licensed and regulated digital bank tailored to service global SMEs and individuals.

Arival Bank announces the launch of a new solution through their network of partners that enables clients to make everyday payments using stablecoins.

Stablecoin has so far been the territory of crypto startups. We believe businesses want the low volatility, stability and utility of stablecoins with the protections of a regulated bank behind them.” — Arival Bank

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arival Bank, a Puerto Rico-licensed International Financial Entity (IFE) serving business clients worldwide, today announced the launch of a new solution through its network of partners which enables clients to make everyday payments using stablecoins.Unlike the stablecoin options offered by crypto-native startups, Arival’s stablecoin payments solution operates within a regulated banking environment, with Arival's full BSA/AML compliance framework, KYC/KYB onboarding, and transaction monitoring applied to every account.The launch builds on Arival's Circle Alliance Partnership, announced earlier this year, and reflects growing demand from the bank's international client base - particularly digital businesses in Latin America and other markets where stablecoins have become a practical tool for cross-border commerce, reduction and management of foreign exchange volatility and US Dollar access.About Arival Bank:Arival Bank International Corp is a Puerto Rico-licensed International Financial Entity (IFE) providing digital banking services to businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide. Named winner of Best User/Customer Experience Initiative for Business at the Banking Tech Awards USA 2026, Arival combines fintech-grade user experience with bank-grade compliance, serving clients internationally. Learn more at arivalbank.com.

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