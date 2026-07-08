Award-Winning Reliant Destinations’ Mr TraveLux YouTube Channel Surpasses 10,000,000 Watch Minutes

The Sandals and Beaches-focused video library reached 171,000 watch hours in June 2026 — 10.26M minutes, about 19.5 years of continuous viewing.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliant Destinations announced that its Mr TraveLux YouTube channel surpassed 171,000 cumulative watch hours across its public video library in June 2026.The total equals 10,260,000 watch minutes, clearing the channel’s 10-million-minute milestone. Viewed continuously, the accumulated watch time would span approximately 19.5 years.According to Reliant Destinations’ YouTube Analytics records, the milestone reflects public Mr TraveLux videos. It excludes private client content, unlisted resources and viewing generated through other social platforms.“Ten million minutes represents more than clicks or impressions,” said Addison Jaynes, Founder and CEO of Reliant Destinations and host of Mr TraveLux. “It represents travelers choosing to spend meaningful time learning about resorts, room categories and the decisions involved in planning their vacations.”A LONG-FORM APPROACH TO TRAVEL EDUCATIONMr TraveLux primarily publishes detailed, long-form videos about Sandals and Beaches Resorts. As of June 2026, the channel contained more than 280 videos filmed and produced in 4K, as well as a selection of 360-degree immersive content.Its library includes resort tours, room-category walkthroughs, property comparisons, frequently asked questions, restaurant and amenity guides, interviews and updates. The library draws on more than 500 nights Jaynes has spent at Sandals and Beaches properties throughout the Caribbean.“Long-form video lets us answer questions that cannot adequately be addressed with a photograph, advertisement or thirty-second clip,” Jaynes said. “Travelers can see an entire resort, compare room categories and better understand the experience before making a decision.”The library is designed to remain useful beyond each video’s original publication date, while new videos address renovations, openings and amenity changes.TRAVEL WEEKLY DOCUMENTED THE CHANNEL’S ENGAGEMENT Travel Weekly profiled Reliant Destinations’ YouTube-focused strategy in 2025, reporting that the agency markets primarily through long-form YouTube content and that its Sandals and Beaches videos were consistently top ranked across YouTube searches.The publication also reported that most Reliant Destinations clients had watched Mr TraveLux before contacting the agency. According to the viewing data cited, an interested traveler had watched more than an hour and a half of content on average before reaching out.The 171,000-hour milestone provides a cumulative measure of the sustained attention generated by that strategy.ADDITIONAL PRIVATE AND SOCIAL VIEWINGReliant Destinations estimates that its private content and videos distributed through other social platforms have generated approximately five million additional viewing minutes.The estimate includes private client resources, unlisted content, exclusive 360-degree collections, and videos hosted outside the public Mr TraveLux library. Because the platforms use different reporting systems and some content is not publicly accessible, those minutes are excluded from the announced YouTube milestone.Including that estimate, the agency believes travelers have spent more than 15 million minutes viewing Reliant Destinations-produced content across public, private and social channels.CONTENT AND TECHNOLOGY WITHIN THE RELIANT DESTINATIONS MODELMr TraveLux is the primary travel-education platform operated by Reliant Destinations, a travel agency specializing in Sandals and Beaches Resorts. Its content helps travelers compare properties, understand room categories and evaluate which resorts may suit different vacation styles.The channel is supported by firsthand resort research, Reliant Destinations’ physical office and full-time operations team in Jamaica, and information gathered while assisting Sandals and Beaches travelers.The milestone follows Reliant Destinations’ June 2026 announcement of the general availability of LUMI , its AI-assisted Sandals and Beaches resort-planning platform. LUMI provides access to resort information, room comparisons, videos and quotes. Human specialists continue to manage bookings, while Mr TraveLux and LUMI serve as complementary planning resources.RELIANT DESTINATIONS CREDENTIALSReliant Destinations and Jaynes received eight awards at the most recent Sandals and Beaches STAR Awards, making Reliant Destinations the most-awarded agency at the event. The honors included Top Producer of Wedding & Honeymoon Bookings Worldwide, presented to both Reliant Destinations and Jaynes.The agency is a repeat recipient of Diamond Elite status, the highest level of the Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club. Jaynes and the Reliant Destinations team have received either Diamond Elite or Platinum Elite recognition every year since 2019.Within Outside Agents, a host agency representing more than 12,000 independent travel advisors, Reliant Destinations has been recognized as the number-one producer of Sandals Resorts each year since 2020. Beyond Sandals & Beaches exclusivity, across all travel brands and suppliers in that network, the agency has reached the number-one overall conglomerate position twice and ranked in the top 10 for 2025.Reliant Destinations maintains a physical office and full-time team in Jamaica. Jaynes and his team strive to visit every Sandals and Beaches resort annually and produce updated firsthand content across the portfolio.INDUSTRY AND MEDIA RECOGNITIONJaynes appeared as the featured guest expert on Episode 85 of the official Sandals Palmcast, recorded live at Sandals Dunn’s River. The episode described Jaynes, also known as Mr TraveLux, as a Sandals and Beaches expert who had stayed at every resort in the portfolio.Jaynes has also been quoted by Forbes as a travel-industry expert and has appeared on various local Caribbean television and radio outlets, including Irie FM.ABOUT MR TRAVELUXMr TraveLux is the travel-education and video platform operated by Reliant Destinations and hosted by Founder and CEO Addison Jaynes. It publishes Sandals and Beaches resort tours, room-category walkthroughs, comparisons, interviews, frequently asked questions and planning resources.ABOUT RELIANT DESTINATIONSReliant Destinations is an award-winning travel agency specializing in Sandals and Beaches Resorts. It is a Diamond Elite member of the Sandals Chairman’s Royal Club, received eight awards at the most recent Sandals and Beaches STAR Awards and has been the number-one Sandals Resorts producer within the Outside Agents network each year since 2020.Reliant Destinations operates a physical office and full-time support team in Jamaica and is led by Founder and CEO Addison Jaynes, host of Mr TraveLux.

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