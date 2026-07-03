How Much is the Lombardo-Trump Economy Costing Nevadans This Week? (July 4th BBQ Edition)

From filling up the tank on the road trip to buying groceries for a cookout, everything costs more in the Lombardo-Trump economy



Welcome back your weekly rundown of the damage the Lombardo-Trump economy is doing to Nevada — from driving up costs to leaving working families behind.

As Nevadans prepare to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, Donald Trump and Joe Lombardo’s cost-raising agenda is making families’ Fourth of July cookout staples more expensive. The average cost for a Fourth of July cookout is now at a record high, on top of rising gas, utilities, and health care bills.

Nevada families are paying much more for the essentials of a backyard barbecue — including hamburgers, hotdogs, beer, and cookies. While Lombardo claims “our economy is moving in the right direction,” Nevadans are seeing the opposite every time they walk into the grocery store or fill up their tank at the gas pump.

Here’s a look at how the Lombardo-Trump economy is clouding Nevadans’ Fourth of July:

🍅 Tomatoes are up 32%

🥬 Lettuce is up 24.9%

🍔 Ground beef is up 12.9%

🥫 Condiments are up 8.1%

🌭 Hot dogs are up 7.7%

🥒 Pickles and relishes are up 5.2%

🍪 Cakes, cupcakes, and cookies are up 4%

🍞 Bread is up 3.5%

🍻 Beer is up 2.9%

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