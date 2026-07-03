After Joe Lombardo Embraced Trump’s Cruel Cuts to Health Care and Food Assistance, Nevadans Are Paying the Price 

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement ahead of the one year anniversary since Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” became law:



“While Joe Lombardo celebrated Donald Trump’s disastrous budget bill, over 50,000 Nevadans have been kicked off their health care and 70,000 have had their food assistance taken away — with more projected to lose coverage — all to fund tax breaks for billionaires. Lombardo even told Nevadans to be ‘excited’ about this tax scam despite our state being one of the hardest hit by the bill’s funding and health care cuts. Come November, Nevadans will hold Lombardo accountable for being Trump’s doormat instead of actually fighting to protect our health care and lower costs.”



Here’s a look what Joe Lombardo told Nevadans to be “excited” about:

Under Trump’s budget bill that Lombardo celebrated, over 100,000 Nevadans are estimated to lose their health care to help fund their billionaire tax cuts. Over 50,000 have already lost coverage.

After House Republicans refused to extend the enhanced premium ACA tax credits, Nevadans are facing a rise in health care premiums that will put average monthly costs at nearly $800, a 34% spike.



Some older couples in Nevada could have seen their annual premiums increase by $18,100 following the passage of Trump’s budget.

Trump’s budget bill could force four hospitals across Nevada to shut down or cut services and the budget bill’s health care cuts have already led to rural Boulder City Hospital announcing that it would lay off nearly 100 employees and eliminate critical services for residents.

Nevada stands to lose up to $11 billion in total funding for health care over the next decade.

Over 70,000 Nevadans have already lost food assistance since Trump signed his budget bill into law.

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