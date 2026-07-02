Chip Seal Work Scheduled: Road List for Week of July 6

Whatcom County Public Works will conduct chip seal work on the following roads starting Monday, July 6. Work is expected to continue through Thursday, July 9. Expect travel delays between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Assink Rd

Bloom Rd

Clay Rd

Depot Rd

Double Ditch Rd (north of SR 546)

E Boundary Rd (west of Benson Rd)

E Prairie Rd

Hammer Rd

Haveman Rd

Line Rd

Pangborn Rd (west of Hammer Rd)

Visser Rd

Drivers who park along the roads listed above should move vehicles out of the public right-of-way before 6:00 a.m. on scheduled chip seal days.

Loose gravel may be on the roadway during and after chip sealing. To avoid flying rocks, slow down and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use extra caution.

Roads scheduled for chip seal will be listed on the County Travel Planner. An updated list of scheduled roads will also be published weekly on the Road Closures & Restrictions webpage. After chip sealing, crews will return the following week(s) to sweep the remaining loose gravel and repaint the lane lines.

This work is weather-dependent and subject to change. If you have questions about chip sealing, please contact our Maintenance & Operations Division at 360-778-6400.