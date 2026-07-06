The Ohio Academy of Science announces 2026 National Youth Science Camp delegates

The Ohio Academy of Science

The Ohio Academy of Science announced that Mr. Benjamin Bartyzel and Mr. Samarth Khandelwal will represent Ohio at the 2026 National Youth Science Camp (NYSC).

Among the NYSC’s key objectives is to inspire lifelong engagement and ethical leadership in STEM and related fields among delegates who possess recognized high potential for follow-through and success” — Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ohio Academy of Science announced that Mr. Benjamin Bartyzel and Mr. Samarth Khandelwal have been selected to represent Ohio at the 2026 National Youth Science Camp NYSC ). The camp is held from July 11 to August 11 in West Virginia. The Ohio Academy of Science coordinated the selection process. Graduating seniors and juniors from across Ohio applied for the opportunity to participate as an NYSC delegate. The selection process is highly competitive and focuses on academic achievement, scientific accomplishment, and leadership qualities. “Among the NYSC’s key objectives is to inspire lifelong engagement and ethical leadership in STEM and related fields among delegates who possess recognized high potential for follow-through and success,” said Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science.Benjamin Bartyzel, St. Ignatius HS, Cleveland, has distinguished himself in academic accomplishments, science research, extracurricular activities, and public service. Having competed multiple years at State Science Day and the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair, Mr. Bartyzel’s award-winning research has included projects in social and behavioral sciences as well as animal science. Ben’s research experiences include programs through the Cleveland Clinic, Vanderbilt University, and Ohio State University Stone Labs. Mr. Bartyzel serves in a volunteer capacity with several organizations that provide basic needs for food, shelter, and social wellness. Ben is an accomplished pianist and vocalist, earning a Superior rating at the Greater Cleveland Solo and Ensemble Contest.Samarth Khandelwal, Walnut Hills HS, Cincinnati, is a remarkable student who uses his skills and talents to conduct science research, explore public policy challenges, and give back to his community. Mr. Khandelwal’s award-winning research for engineering and training a neural network for identifying glioblastoma biomarkers was presented at both the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair and State Science Day. Samarth took part in a University of Cincinnati AI Research Internship and served as an Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador to advocate for effective AI education policy. Mr. Khandelwal volunteers as a math and science tutor and co-managed a campaign for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.Now in its 63rd year, the NYSC is a prestigious 3-week residential STEM camp hosted in West Virginia’s eastern mountains near Davis. Students will have an opportunity to conduct research at the nearby Green Bank Observatory and explore the surrounding Monongahela National Forest through backpacking, mountain biking, caving, rock-climbing, and kayaking. Students will also participate in plenary lectures with world-renowned experts in their field and visit with policy makers and legislators in Washington D.C. Housing, meals, transportation, and supplies are provided to participants at no cost.The NYSC is a highly selective process with only 2 students selected from each state and the District of Columbia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.