Central Funeral Services Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Funeral Service in Falkirk, UK

FALKIRK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Central Funeral Services as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Funeral Service in Falkirk, UK. Central Funeral Services has also received this award in 2023, 2024, and 2025. This distinction celebrates Central Funeral Services’ continued commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Central Funeral Services is a trusted, family-run funeral director serving Falkirk and the surrounding communities with compassion, dignity, and professionalism. As Falkirk's local independent family funeral directors, the team brings more than thirty years of experience supporting families throughout Central Scotland during some of life's most difficult moments. Dedicated to providing personal care and guidance, Central Funeral Services has built a reputation for delivering meaningful funeral experiences tailored to the wishes, beliefs, and needs of every family they serve.Central Funeral Services offers a comprehensive range of funeral care services, including personalised funeral arrangements, memorial services, and pre-planning support. The team works closely with families to create services that truly reflect the life of their loved one, handling every detail with sensitivity and attention. From funeral transport, floral tributes, music, readings, and orders of service to meaningful personal touches, Central Funeral Services strives to make the planning process as calm, supportive, and manageable as possible. Available with 24-hour care and support, the company provides reassurance and guidance whenever families need it most.The compassionate team at Central Funeral Services includes Funeral Directors Chloe and Kevin, who provide caring support and expert guidance throughout the funeral arrangement process; Office Manager Lorna, who ensures clear communication and practical assistance; and Funeral Assistant Vivien, who helps families feel supported with kindness and dignity every step of the way. Chloe has also made history as the youngest person in Scotland to pass the British Institute of Funeral Directors (BIFD) examination at just 17 years of age, marking the next generation of the family business and reflecting Central Funeral Services' continued commitment to excellence and professional development. Proudly rooted in the local community, Central Funeral Services remains committed to helping families across Falkirk create meaningful farewells with care, clarity, and respect while delivering the highest standards of personal service.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Central Funeral Services clients:“Kevin and his team were absolutely fantastic when it came to my son's funeral they dealt with everything and with most care and respect. Very professional company with a family caring feel which makes you feel so much at ease during a difficult time nothing was to much trouble and everything was perfect down to every last detail. Thanks again to you all.”“I never thought i would be writing another review so soon but genuinely a massive thank you to Kevin and his team yet again for their services. My mother passed away suddenly in October and I contacted Kevin to help me and my family organise her service. The amount of support, care and professionalism from the whole team was truely above and beyond. From the planning to the actual service the support the whole family received was immense and guiding us through the whole process was a great help to us all.Alan our Celebrant that was recommended to us helped make the day that wee bit more special as well with his delivery of her eulogy. That was perfect!!My mums service was absolutely beautiful and I dont think I could have got such a perfect send off without the whole team helping us organise the day.I would highly recommend Central Funeral Services to anyone thats going through a similar situation.A huge thank you to Kevin, Lorna and Chloe and anyone weve missed at CFS from all of our family.”“I can't thank Central Funeral Services enough for their professionalism, kindness, help and advice recently when my uncle passed. None of our family live in the area, and opting for Central's Caledonian Cremation made things so simple and much less stressful. Kevin and the team took care of absolutely everything, including organising the flowers and catering, the celebrant, and hosting the funeral tea on site as well as the service. I can't recommend them highly enough.”“Would like to thank this company for such an excellent service from start to finish, chloè and kevin and lorna took amazing care of my granddaughter as a family we appreciated everything and highly reccommend central funeral services.”The Central Funeral Services team remains dedicated to providing compassionate and dignified care to their clients.For more information about Central Funeral Services, visit their website. ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.co.uk

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