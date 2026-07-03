‘Next Together’ Alumni Stories: Della Senjaya, Internet Product Assistant at Vivo

As Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) celebrates its 20th anniversary, the University has launched a special alumni story series under the “Next Together” global initiative. The series highlights the diverse career journeys and personal growth of XJTLU’s outstanding graduates.

This edition features Della Senjaya, from Indonesia, who joined XJTLU in 2021 and studied BA Marketing. Today, she works as an Internet product assistant at Vivo Indonesia, a Chinese multinational technology company. Della reflects on how studying at XJTLU prepared her to thrive in an international workplace and build a career connecting China and Southeast Asia.

Della as a host at the “Next Together” event in Indonesia

Q: Why did you choose XJTLU and the BA Marketing programme?

A: I first heard about XJTLU from my previous college, which recommended it to me. At the time, I was also considering Monash University in Australia, but after researching both options and watching videos about XJTLU’s campus and student life, I was drawn to its beautiful environment, modern facilities, and international atmosphere. More importantly, I knew I wanted to build my career in the Asian market, so studying in China felt like the better choice.

As for the programme, my father played a key role. He speaks fluent Chinese and believes that China has one of the world’s largest and fastest‑growing consumer markets, so learning marketing here meant understanding not just professional theories but also how business works in Asia. XJTLU’s teaching method also stood out, where we had both lectures and tutorials with real case studies and hands‑on exercises. That helped me move beyond definitions and learn how to do marketing in practice.

Della and her father at the XJTLU graduation ceremony

Q: What impressed you most during your time at XJTLU?

A: What surprised me most was how international XJTLU is. Before arriving, I knew the University had a global outlook, but I didn’t anticipate meeting classmates from so many different countries, such as Britain, Russia, Mongolia, and even some I had never heard of before. Interacting with people from such diverse cultural backgrounds broadened my perspective and made every conversation a learning opportunity.

At the same time, XJTLU offered far more than classroom learning. The University provided abundant resources and opportunities, including supportive staff, various clubs, complimentary Chinese language courses, and gym access, which encouraged us to explore our interests and make the most of university life. It also organised company visits and industry activities that connected our studies with the real world. I particularly remember visiting Geely Zeekr’s manufacturing facility, where we gained first-hand insights into professional workplaces and watched vehicles being assembled on the production line.

Della (bottom right) with her friends at XJTLU badminton club

Q: How did your experience at XJTLU benefit your career path?

A: With the growing trend of Chinese enterprises going global, an increasing number of Chinese companies, such as Huawei, Vivo, and OPPO, are rapidly expanding into Indonesia and actively seeking local talents who can work and communicate effectively across cultures. In that context, being able to speak Chinese gave me a clear competitive edge. It significantly increased my chances of securing professional opportunities and opened doors that might otherwise have been unavailable.

When I applied for my current position at Vivo Indonesia, the recruitment process included a second-round interview conducted entirely in Chinese. Thanks to the language skills and cultural confidence I had developed while studying in China, I was able to communicate comfortably and ultimately received the offer. The experiences at XJTLU not only broadened my horizons but also equipped me with practical skills that continue to support my career every day.

Della (fifth from the left) during a team-building activity with her colleagues at Vivo

Q: What challenges have you faced during your time at Vivo?

A: I currently work as an Internet Product Assistant at Vivo Indonesia, where I support digital product promotion in Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. One of the biggest challenges is that each market has its own consumer behaviours and business environment, so I often need to adapt to unfamiliar markets and learn new things from scratch.

Fortunately, my time at XJTLU prepared me well for this. Studying in such an international environment strengthened my adaptability and cross-cultural communication skills, while frequent group projects and presentations with different classmates helped me become more confident in collaborating with people from diverse backgrounds. Those experiences made it much easier to transition into a Chinese company and work effectively across markets. Now, after nearly two years at Vivo, I feel much more confident in my role and have become increasingly comfortable navigating the challenges of a fast-paced, multicultural workplace.

Della (second from the left) received a Star Performer award in her department in Q1 in 2026

Q: What advice would you give to prospective international students?

A: Take full advantage of everything XJTLU has to offer beyond the classroom. Join student clubs, volunteer for events, participate in company visits, and actively seek internships or research opportunities whenever possible. These hands-on experiences can teach you just as much as your coursework and may even lead you to unexpected career paths.

At the same time, don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Work with people from different backgrounds, learn Chinese if you have the opportunity, and stay curious about new fields and experiences. Looking back, it was these moments of exploration and growth that had the greatest impact on both my personal development and my career.

Della (left) with Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU

Q: Finally, what message would you like to leave for XJTLU on its 20th anniversary?

A: Congratulations, XJTLU! I’m truly grateful for the experiences, opportunities, and friendships I gained there. It was more than a place to study; it was where I grew and built the foundation for my future. I’m also honoured to be part of the “Next Together” initiative, which reminds me that no matter where alumni are in the world, we remain connected by the experiences and values we share at XJTLU. I wish the University continued success and hope it keeps inspiring future generations, strengthening its global community, and bringing people together across borders. Happy 20th Anniversary!

By Zewei Huang

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Images courtesy of Della Senjaya