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FREE KN-95 Masks are available today (7/3/26)

Due to the poor Air Quality, FREE KN-95 masks are available at the following locations due to Public Health being closed today:

1. Montrose Regional Library District: 320 S 2nd St. Montrose, CO 81401

2. Montrose Regional Health: 800 S. 3rd St Montrose, CO 81401

3. Montrose Recreation District: 16350 Woodgate Rd Montrose, CO 81401

4. Ute Indian Museum: 17253 Chipeta Rd. Montrose, CO 81403


7.3.26 masks (2)

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FREE KN-95 Masks are available today (7/3/26)

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