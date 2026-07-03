FREE KN-95 Masks are available today (7/3/26)

Due to the poor Air Quality, FREE KN-95 masks are available at the following locations due to Public Health being closed today: 1. Montrose Regional Library District: 320 S 2nd St. Montrose, CO 81401 2. Montrose Regional Health: 800 S. 3rd St Montrose, CO 81401 3. Montrose Recreation District: 16350 Woodgate Rd Montrose, CO 81401 4. Ute Indian Museum: 17253 Chipeta Rd. Montrose, CO 81403



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