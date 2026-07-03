CANCELED: 250th 4th of July Celebration

Due to the extreme heat, the 4th of July Celebration of the Nation's 250th at Town Hall has been canceled.

The event will be postponed to September 27th to coincide with the Barrington Arts Festival. Click Here for more information

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