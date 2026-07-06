SILVERTS AND IZ ADAPTIVE BECOME PROUD NATIONAL PARTNERS OF EASTERSEALS

Courtesy of Silverts Adaptive Clothing and Footwear and IZ Adaptive

Partnership Expands Support for People with Disabilities Through Adaptive Innovation and Community Impact

Together, with Easterseals, we're creating new opportunities to drive awareness, support essential services, and empower individuals.” — Josh Norris, President and CEO of Silverts.

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverts Adaptive Clothing and Footwear, and IZ Adaptive, North America's leading adaptive apparel brands, are announcing their new partnership with Easterseals as an Official Charity Partner.This collaboration brings together leaders in adaptive fashion and disability services who share a commitment to empowering people with disabilities to live with dignity, independence, and confidence.Beginning this July, customers shopping on Silverts.com and IZadaptive.com will have the option to round up their purchases at checkout, with proceeds supporting Easterseals' programs and services for people with disabilities, older adults, veterans, and their families across the United States and Canada. The partnership reflects a growing movement to advance accessibility beyond products alone, creating opportunities for community impact, advocacy, and support."At Silverts and IZ Adaptive, our mission has always been rooted in making everyday life easier, more comfortable, and more dignified for people living with disabilities," said Josh Norris, President and CEO of Silverts. "Partnering with Easterseals allows us to extend that mission into the communities we serve. Together, we're creating new opportunities to drive awareness, support essential services, and empower individuals."For nearly a century, Silverts has been a trusted leader in adaptive clothing, serving individuals, caregivers, healthcare providers, and long-term care communities across North America. The recent addition of IZ Adaptive to the Silverts portfolio in 2025 strengthened the company's ability to deliver innovative, stylish, and functional apparel solutions designed specifically for people with disabilities and mobility challenges.Now, with Easterseals' reach, their impact is even greater."This partnership represents the power of nonprofit and for-profit organizations coming together around a shared purpose," said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra Davenport. "Adaptive clothing plays an important role in supporting independence, self-expression, and confidence. We're excited to work alongside Silverts and IZ Adaptive to advance awareness and create new ways for consumers to support the disability community."By joining forces, these organizations mark a powerful step forward, accelerating innovation and creating greater value for millions of people across the Easterseals networks.Easter Seals Canada CEO Rob Eatough added, "This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to expand our impact. It's inspiring to see businesses create opportunities for consumers to make a meaningful impact while supporting greater accessibility and inclusion in communities in North America."The July launch marks the first phase of a broader collaboration between the organizations. More initiatives, programs, and partnership announcements are planned for the coming months.About Silverts: Silverts is North America's leading adaptive apparel brand, dedicated to making dressing easier, more comfortable, and dignified for people with disabilities. For 96 years, Silverts has designed adaptive clothing with exceptional attention to functionality. Through partnerships with caregivers, healthcare providers, nursing homes, and consumers, we deliver innovative adaptive clothing and footwear solutions designed to improve everyday life.About IZ Adaptive: Founded by award-winning designer Izzy Camilleri, IZ Adaptive is a pioneering adaptive fashion brand recognized for creating stylish, functional clothing specifically designed for wheelchair users and people with disabilities. The brand has helped redefine adaptive fashion by combining thoughtful design with innovative functionality.About Easterseals: Easterseals is a national nonprofit that provides expert caregiving and support services across disabilities and stages of life. We help individuals and families throughout the United States get the services they need to live more independently. Learn more at www.easterseals.com or follow us on social media.About Easter Seals Canada: Easter Seals is Canada's largest local provider of programs, services, and issues-leadership and development for the disability community. Since 1922, Easter Seals Canada and its provincial member organizations have been working to create a more inclusive and accessible society that includes and honours the contributions and potential of Canadians of all abilities.

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