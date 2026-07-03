SC Highway Patrol Announces New Lieutenant Colonel, Other Promotions In Command Staff

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has named Shawn A. Stankus to serve as Lieutenant Colonel of the SC Highway Patrol, in conjunction with two other command staff promotions.

Lieutenant Colonel Stankus has served as a Highway Patrol Major since 2020. He was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and Deputy Commander of the SC Highway Patrol to succeed Lieutenant Colonel Bobby J. Albert, who retired on June 30 with 36 years of law enforcement service, 32 of which were with the Highway Patrol.

A native of Woodruff, Lt. Colonel Stankus has 35 years of law enforcement experience with the Highway Patrol and SCDPS. He began his career as a trooper in 1991 in Richland County and was named Trooper of the Year in 1996. Lt. Colonel Stankus was first promoted to Corporal in 1998, where he served in the Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee counties as he continued to rise through the ranks, achieving the ranks of Sergeant in 2002, First Sergeant in 2008, and Lieutenant in 2010. From there, Stankus was promoted to Captain in 2015 and then Major in 2017 in the SCDPS Office of Strategic Services, Accreditation, Policy and Inspections (OSAPI), which is now the Division of Strategic Services and Planning (DSSP), where he served as Commander for three years. In 2020, he assumed the role of Field Operations Major for the SC Highway Patrol.

“I am so pleased to promote Lieutenant Colonel Stankus to this important position,” said SC Highway Patrol Colonel Christopher Williamson. “He is extremely qualified and I have the utmost confidence in him as he assumes his new role. I am equally confident in our two other promotions. I know that they are ready to continue the successful leadership of the Highway Patrol’s command staff, and I look forward to seeing how these men will continue to shape the organization we all love to serve.”

Additionally, Derrick J. Gamble was promoted to Major to succeed Stankus. Major Gamble has served the Highway Patrol for 32 years, including the past seven years as Commander of the Special Operations Unit. He began his career with the Highway Patrol in 1994 as a trooper and was promoted to Corporal in 2007 in the Highway Patrol’s Special Operation Unit. From there, he continued to ascend the ranks, achieving the rank of Sergeant in 2013, Lieutenant in 2015, and Captain in 2019. Gamble additionally served in the United States Army Reserve for six years, graduated from the FBI Carolina Command College, and attended South Carolina State University. In 2015, he was named Trooper of the Year (Troop 11) and was a finalist for the statewide award.

James H. Lane was promoted to Captain, assuming Command of the Highway Patrol’s Special Operations Unit to succeed Gamble. Lane has served the South Carolina Highway Patrol for 25 years, including the past five years as Lieutenant and Assistant Unit Commander for the Special Operations Unit. Captain Lane began his career as a trooper with the Highway Patrol in 2000. He was promoted to Corporal in 2015, Sergeant in 2019, and Lieutenant in 2020. Lane also served in the United States Army National Guard, retiring in 2025 as a Sergeant First Class with 27 years of service.

“I am extremely proud to see these three outstanding leaders promoted to these key Highway Patrol command staff positions,” SCDPS Director Robert Woods said. “Collectively, they have 92 years of law enforcement service and have each demonstrated exceptional professionalism, dedication, and proven leadership throughout their careers. I have complete confidence that they will continue to serve with distinction in their new ranks and inspire those around them to uphold the highest standards of our profession. Congratulations to these fine troopers on this well-deserved achievement.”

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The South Carolina Department of Public Safety includes the Highway Patrol, State Transport Police, Bureau of Protective Services, Office of Highway Safety and Justice Programs, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. Our mission is to ensure public safety by protecting and serving the people of South Carolina and its visitors.