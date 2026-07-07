Argent LNG Awards Marine, Environmental and Site Engineering Services Contract to GIS

Argent Logo GIS Engineering, LLC Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG Ships Argent LNG Birdseye View

Argent LNG’s Louisiana First procurement strategy and marks a significant milestone in the company’s systematic execution of its FERC permitting roadmap

What Argent LNG is building at Port Fourchon is not just an LNG terminal. It is a piece of American energy infrastructure that will serve allied nations for decades. ” — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG today announced the award of a comprehensive marine, environmental, and site engineering services contract to GIS Engineering, LLC, a Louisiana-based integrated engineering and construction services firm headquartered in Galliano, Louisiana, in support of the federal permitting process for its proposed 25 million tonne per annum (MTPA) LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.The award to GIS Engineering, a Louisiana-headquartered firm with more than 75 years of Gulf Coast engineering heritage, is a direct expression of Argent LNG’s Louisiana First procurement strategy, which prioritizes Louisiana companies, Louisiana workers, and Louisiana expertise across every phase of the project’s development. From engineering and environmental services to manufacturing, construction, and workforce participation, Argent LNG is committed to ensuring that the economic benefits of the Port Fourchon terminal are felt first and most deeply in the communities and industries that make Louisiana the energy capital of the world.The contract encompasses six integrated service packages spanning storm surge analysis, maritime navigation and ship simulation studies, marine facility design, flood wall engineering, site preparation, and wetland delineation and mitigation, all developed to the standard required for submission as part of Argent LNG’s ongoing Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing application.Scope of Services AwardedThe contract awarded to GIS Engineering covers the following service packages:● Storm Surge Analysis● Maritime Traffic and Navigation Study; Ship Simulation Study● Marine Facility Basis of Design; Dimensional Design suitable for FERC filing application● Flood Wall Sizing and Design for FERC filing application● Soil Improvement and Site Preparation Dimensional Design suitable for FERC filing application● Wetland Delineation Studies and Wetland MitigationReport (for FERC approval);The breadth of services awarded to GIS Engineering reflects the technical complexity of developing a world-class LNG export facility at Port Fourchon, a premier deepwater Gulf Coast energy hub whose coastal environment, maritime traffic profile, and site conditions require rigorous, specialized engineering analysis at every level of the project’s development. The selection of GIS Engineering reflects not only the firm’s technical qualifications but its deep familiarity with the specific environmental, maritime, and coastal engineering challenges unique to South Louisiana, knowledge that cannot be replicated by firms without roots in this region.“This contract award is a direct reflection of two commitments we make to Louisiana every day, our commitment to executing against our regulatory roadmap with the rigor and discipline that a project of this scale demands, and our commitment to putting Louisiana companies and Louisiana expertise at the center of everything we build,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “GIS Engineering exemplifies exactly the kind of homegrown technical excellence that our Louisiana First strategy is designed to recognize and reward. Their expertise across marine engineering, coastal analysis, and environmental science is world-class, and it was developed right here in Louisiana, in the same coastal environment where we are building. Every deliverable under this contract moves us closer to a complete FERC filing, and every dollar we invest in Louisiana firms moves us closer to the kind of project that this state can be proud of for generations.”“GIS has been part of the fabric of South Louisiana’s energy industry for more than 75 years, from our beginnings in Grand Isle to the work we do across the Gulf Coast today,” said Mark Pregeant II, CEO and President of GIS. “Being selected by Argent LNG to deliver the marine, environmental, and site engineering foundation for this project is exactly the kind of assignment we were built for. Port Fourchon is our backyard. We know this coastline, we know these waterways, and we know what it takes to build here responsibly. We are honored to put that knowledge to work on a project that will strengthen Louisiana’s energy leadership and America’s energy security for decades to come.”The award of this contract follows Argent LNG’s submission of eleven Resource Reports to FERC to date, covering general project description, water use and quality, fish and wildlife, cultural resources, socioeconomics, geological resources, soils, land use, air and noise quality, alternatives, and visual resources, and represents the next phase of the technical work program required to advance the project through FERC’s formal environmental review process toward a Draft Environmental Impact Statement and, ultimately, project authorization.The deliverables produced under this contract will be developed to FERC submission standards and integrated directly into Argent LNG’s ongoing pre-filing application, supporting the Commission’s environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and providing the technical foundation for the marine facility, site preparation, and environmental mitigation elements of the project’s permanent design.The GIS Engineering contract is one of a series of procurement actions through which Argent LNG is systematically building its Louisiana First supply chain, prioritizing in-state companies at every stage from early engineering through construction, commissioning, and long-term operations. Argent LNG will continue to report on Louisiana First procurement milestones as the project advances.Argent LNG continues to advance its full development program in parallel, including FERC permitting, DOE export authorization, commercial offtake development, and financing preparation, and remains on track toward a final investment decision and construction commencement.About GIS Engineering, LLCGIS Engineering, LLC is a Louisiana-based, integrated market-leading engineering and construction services organization headquartered in Galliano, Louisiana. Established in 1948 in Grand Isle, Louisiana, GIS has grown from its roots serving the Gulf Coast commercial fishing and oil and gas industries into a comprehensive service provider for the energy, power, renewables, and critical infrastructure sectors nationally and internationally. With nearly 3,000 employees, 21 strategically located facilities, and 20 service lines, GIS provides engineering, environmental, construction, and technical services spanning the complete lifecycle of its clients’ projects, from development and permitting through construction, commissioning, and asset management. GIS Engineering’s Coastal Design and Infrastructure Division is a market-leading coastal engineering firm with extensive experience in marine facility design, coastal restoration, flood protection, wetland science, and Gulf Coast infrastructure development. For more information, visit www.gisy.com About Argent LNGArgent LNG is developing a 25 million tonne per annum (MTPA) LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, one of the largest proposed LNG export projects in the United States, valued at approximately $18 billion. The facility will deploy 12 modular Baker Hughes NMBL™ liquefaction trains to liquefy domestically produced U.S. natural gas for delivery to long-term customers across Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and beyond, through two marine loading berths with direct deepwater access to global shipping lanes.With eleven Resource Reports submitted to FERC, active DOE export authorization on file, sovereign offtake commitments secured across three continents, and a unanimous 126-0 vote of support from the Louisiana Legislature, Argent LNG is executing a disciplined regulatory and commercial roadmap toward a final investment decision and construction commencement. The project is anchored in Argent LNG's Louisiana First procurement strategy, prioritizing Louisiana companies, workers, and expertise at every stage of development, engineering, construction, and long-term operations.At full capacity, the Port Fourchon facility will rank among the largest LNG export terminals in the United States, strengthening American energy leadership, advancing U.S. energy security, and delivering the reliable long-term supply that energy buyers and sovereign governments across the globe increasingly depend on. For more information, visit www.argentlng.com

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.