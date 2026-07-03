Macao Union Medical Center expands targets of its tier 2 specialist outpatient services to cover residents with household registration in Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin with immediate effect

MACAU, July 3 - To enhance medical service coverage and further improve the convenience of medical visits, the Macao Union Medical Center expands the scope of its targets for specialist outpatient services. Effective immediately, the tier 2 specialist outpatient services are available for residents with household registration and residence permit holders in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, in addition to the original service targets (including Macao residents, long-term stayers holding Non-Resident Worker’s Identification Cards, student visas or Special Stay Permits). When these individuals seek medical treatment at the Macao Union Medical Center, they will be charged according to the tier 2 pricing standard.

Regarding the fees, Macao residents enjoy a 30% discount on medical services, while the abovementioned non-Macao residents are charged the full amount. For more details on the fee policy, as well as fees for common basic services such as consultation, nursing care, laboratory tests and imaging examinations, please refer to the “Fee Policy” on the official website of the Macao Union Medical Center.

Patients who need to make appointments for specialist outpatient visits can do so through the Macao Union Medical Center’s official website (https://www.cmm-pumch.gov.mo/) or the Online Booking System.