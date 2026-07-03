“3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” inaugurated Giant Puppetry x Science “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo” play takes the public to embark on a fantastic adventure

MACAU, July 3 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), co-organised by MGM, and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Education and Youth Development Bureau and the Social Welfare Bureau, counting with the Bank of China (Macau), Air Macau Company Limited, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf International Investment Limited and Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd. as promotion partners, the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” was inaugurated today (3 July) at the Macao Cultural Centre, with the Giant Puppetry x Science “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo”, taking the children to embark on an unforgettable prehistoric adventure and creating warm and wonderful memories with their families.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Acting Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Mok Chi Hang; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Director of the Social Welfare Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Hon Wai; the Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Feng Fangdan; the Vice President of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Tam Wai Fong; the Counsellor of the Consulate General of Portugal in Macao, Manuel Ricardo da Silva; the Head of the Division of Infant and Primary Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Ka Si In; the Director of Corporate Communications of MGM, Serena Chin; the Assistant to the President of the Bank of China Macau Branch, Ngan Iek Hang; the Vice President of Air Macau Company Limited, Liu Jun; the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Macau Legend Development Ltd., Lam Shu Yan; and the Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Macau Limited, Raymond U; and was attended by the Head of the Department of Urban Planning of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, Leong Io Hong; the Commissioner of the Public Security Police Force, Cheong Im Sim; and the General Manager of Marketing of Air Macau Company Limited, Un Lap Man; and the Members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee, of the Cultural Heritage Committee, and of the Women and Children's Affairs Committee.

The Giant Puppetry x Science play Erth's Dinosaur Zoo by Erth Visual & Physical Inc. will be staged on 3 and 4 July at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, featuring theatrical magic, interactive elements, and stunning large puppets, bringing the audiences across time and space to get close to prehistoric giants, offering a thrilling experience that combines scientific exploration and imagination. The family musical Musical Magic Wand V–Journey to the West Wind Music Festival presented by the Macao Chinese Orchestra and the a cappella group Water Singers, will be staged on 4 July at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium, allowing children and adults to explore the mysteries of the Chinese wind instrument family through the combination of Chinese music and interactive theatrical performance.

The “Children’s Fun Book House” (Pop-up Bookshop) will be open at the ARTmusing Room of the Macao Cultural Centre on Saturdays and Sundays from July to mid-August, showcasing and selling over 600 books and offering free art workshops, allowing parents and children to enjoy reading time together.

In addition, Due to the adverse weather conditions, the Weekend Party “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens - MICAF’s Paradise", originally scheduled on 4 and 5 July, from 4pm to 7pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza, will be cancelled.

The “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” features a wide range of cultural and artistic activities, including performances, art exhibitions, a film festival, art camps, workshops, an arts carnival and children’s reading sessions, aiming at brightening up children with arts, encouraging children, youth and families to get close to the arts and moving forward in the nourishment of arts. Moreover, the Festival brings a wealth of cultural and family entertainment experiences, allowing children and adults create unforgettable and thrilling memories with their families during the summer vacations.

Tickets are now available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo, with various discount packages available. Tickets for the “Macao International Children’s Film Festival” are on sale through the Cinematheque ‧ Passion box office and online booking at www.cinematheque-passion.mo.

For more information about the programmes and ticket discount, please visit the Children’s Arts Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.