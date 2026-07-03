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Cultural Affairs Bureau gives continuity to the “Mobile Library” outreach services between July and September promoting reading in the communities

MACAU, July 3 - In order to further strengthen Macao’s development as a “City of Reading”, the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will give continuity to the activity “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens” – “Mobile Library” Outreach Services between July and September, so as to integrate reading into the communities and daily lives. All residents are welcome to participate and enjoy the pleasure of reading.

The “Mobile Library” will visit various districts across Macao on an irregular basis each month, providing convenient outreach services for nearby residents. The “Mobile Library” will be parked at several locations from July to September. New parking locations include: Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa, Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei, Hong Kung Temple Square, and Camões Square in Taipa. The afternoon parking hours will be from 4pm to 7pm. Activities on site include book reading, “Story World”, and library card registration, suitable for families and the general public. The outreach services, scheduled to be held on 22 and 30 August at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza, on 23 August at Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia at Seac Pai Van, and on 29 August at Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront, are also part of the “3rd Macao International Children's Arts Festival”.

The “Mobile Library” outreach services bring library resources and diverse reading activities to outdoor community spaces, spreading a reading atmosphere throughout the community and injecting the city with cultural vitality. IC will continue to leverage the flexibility and mobility of the "Mobile Library", providing more convenient library services to the public, delivering the joy of reading to various communities, enriching the residents' spiritual lives, and promoting citywide reading.

For more information, please contact the Public Library through tel. no. 2837 7117 during service hours at any of its counters, or visit www.library.gov.mo and “My Library” mobile app.

“Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens”

– “Mobile Library” Outreach Service Schedule

Date

Time

Location

4 July (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Areia Preta Urban Park (near the Areia Preta Health Centre)

5 July (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa (near the Taipa Market)

11 July (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Flora Park

12 July (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Hong Kung Temple Square

18 July (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei (near Edifício Cheng Tou)

19 July (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Iao Hon Market Park

25 July (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Praça dos Lótus in Bairro da Ilha Verde

26 July (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Temporary Leisure Area in Doca do Lam Mau

8 August (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Side Space of Flower City Park (near Rua de Seng Tou)

9 August (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Tap Siac Square

15 August (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Leisure Area in Edf. Lok Yeong Fa Yuen

16 August (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Iao Hon Market Park

22 August (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Macao Cultural Centre Plaza*

(near the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao)

23 August (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van*

29 August (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront*

30 August (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Macao Cultural Centre Plaza*

(near the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao)

5 September (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Praça dos Lótus in Bairro da Ilha Verde

6 September (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Camões Square, Taipa (Pak Tai Temple Square)

12 September (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Flora Park

13 September (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Side Space of Flower City Park (near Rua de Seng Tou)

19 September (Saturday)

4pm-7pm

Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront (near the Star on Coast)

20 September (Sunday)

4pm-7pm

Areia Preta Urban Park (near the Areia Preta Health Centre)

27 September (Sunday)

10am-1pm

Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van

4pm-7pm

Leisure Area in Edf. Lok Yeong Fa Yuen

*  Part of the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” programme.

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Cultural Affairs Bureau gives continuity to the “Mobile Library” outreach services between July and September promoting reading in the communities

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