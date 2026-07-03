Cultural Affairs Bureau gives continuity to the “Mobile Library” outreach services between July and September promoting reading in the communities
MACAU, July 3 - In order to further strengthen Macao’s development as a “City of Reading”, the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will give continuity to the activity “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens” – “Mobile Library” Outreach Services between July and September, so as to integrate reading into the communities and daily lives. All residents are welcome to participate and enjoy the pleasure of reading.
The “Mobile Library” will visit various districts across Macao on an irregular basis each month, providing convenient outreach services for nearby residents. The “Mobile Library” will be parked at several locations from July to September. New parking locations include: Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa, Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei, Hong Kung Temple Square, and Camões Square in Taipa. The afternoon parking hours will be from 4pm to 7pm. Activities on site include book reading, “Story World”, and library card registration, suitable for families and the general public. The outreach services, scheduled to be held on 22 and 30 August at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza, on 23 August at Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia at Seac Pai Van, and on 29 August at Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront, are also part of the “3rd Macao International Children's Arts Festival”.
The “Mobile Library” outreach services bring library resources and diverse reading activities to outdoor community spaces, spreading a reading atmosphere throughout the community and injecting the city with cultural vitality. IC will continue to leverage the flexibility and mobility of the "Mobile Library", providing more convenient library services to the public, delivering the joy of reading to various communities, enriching the residents' spiritual lives, and promoting citywide reading.
For more information, please contact the Public Library through tel. no. 2837 7117 during service hours at any of its counters, or visit www.library.gov.mo and “My Library” mobile app.
“Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens”
– “Mobile Library” Outreach Service Schedule
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Date
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Time
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Location
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4 July (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Areia Preta Urban Park (near the Areia Preta Health Centre)
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5 July (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa (near the Taipa Market)
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11 July (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Flora Park
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12 July (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Hong Kung Temple Square
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18 July (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei (near Edifício Cheng Tou)
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19 July (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Iao Hon Market Park
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25 July (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Praça dos Lótus in Bairro da Ilha Verde
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26 July (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Temporary Leisure Area in Doca do Lam Mau
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8 August (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Side Space of Flower City Park (near Rua de Seng Tou)
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9 August (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Tap Siac Square
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15 August (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Leisure Area in Edf. Lok Yeong Fa Yuen
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16 August (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Iao Hon Market Park
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22 August (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Macao Cultural Centre Plaza*
(near the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao)
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23 August (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van*
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29 August (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront*
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30 August (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Macao Cultural Centre Plaza*
(near the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao)
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5 September (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Praça dos Lótus in Bairro da Ilha Verde
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6 September (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Camões Square, Taipa (Pak Tai Temple Square)
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12 September (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Flora Park
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13 September (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Side Space of Flower City Park (near Rua de Seng Tou)
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19 September (Saturday)
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4pm-7pm
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Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront (near the Star on Coast)
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20 September (Sunday)
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4pm-7pm
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Areia Preta Urban Park (near the Areia Preta Health Centre)
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27 September (Sunday)
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10am-1pm
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Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van
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4pm-7pm
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Leisure Area in Edf. Lok Yeong Fa Yuen
* Part of the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” programme.
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