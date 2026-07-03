Cultural Affairs Bureau gives continuity to the “Mobile Library” outreach services between July and September promoting reading in the communities

MACAU, July 3 - In order to further strengthen Macao’s development as a “City of Reading”, the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will give continuity to the activity “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens” – “Mobile Library” Outreach Services between July and September, so as to integrate reading into the communities and daily lives. All residents are welcome to participate and enjoy the pleasure of reading.

The “Mobile Library” will visit various districts across Macao on an irregular basis each month, providing convenient outreach services for nearby residents. The “Mobile Library” will be parked at several locations from July to September. New parking locations include: Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa, Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei, Hong Kung Temple Square, and Camões Square in Taipa. The afternoon parking hours will be from 4pm to 7pm. Activities on site include book reading, “Story World”, and library card registration, suitable for families and the general public. The outreach services, scheduled to be held on 22 and 30 August at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza, on 23 August at Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia at Seac Pai Van, and on 29 August at Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront, are also part of the “3rd Macao International Children's Arts Festival”.

The “Mobile Library” outreach services bring library resources and diverse reading activities to outdoor community spaces, spreading a reading atmosphere throughout the community and injecting the city with cultural vitality. IC will continue to leverage the flexibility and mobility of the "Mobile Library", providing more convenient library services to the public, delivering the joy of reading to various communities, enriching the residents' spiritual lives, and promoting citywide reading.

For more information, please contact the Public Library through tel. no. 2837 7117 during service hours at any of its counters, or visit www.library.gov.mo and “My Library” mobile app.

“Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens”

– “Mobile Library” Outreach Service Schedule

Date Time Location 4 July (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Areia Preta Urban Park (near the Areia Preta Health Centre) 5 July (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa (near the Taipa Market) 11 July (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Flora Park 12 July (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Hong Kung Temple Square 18 July (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Leisure Area in Baía Norte do Fai Chi Kei (near Edifício Cheng Tou) 19 July (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Iao Hon Market Park 25 July (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Praça dos Lótus in Bairro da Ilha Verde 26 July (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Temporary Leisure Area in Doca do Lam Mau 8 August (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Side Space of Flower City Park (near Rua de Seng Tou) 9 August (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Tap Siac Square 15 August (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Leisure Area in Edf. Lok Yeong Fa Yuen 16 August (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Iao Hon Market Park 22 August (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Macao Cultural Centre Plaza* (near the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao) 23 August (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van* 29 August (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Leisure Area on Taipa Waterfront* 30 August (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Macao Cultural Centre Plaza* (near the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao) 5 September (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Praça dos Lótus in Bairro da Ilha Verde 6 September (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Camões Square, Taipa (Pak Tai Temple Square) 12 September (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Flora Park 13 September (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Side Space of Flower City Park (near Rua de Seng Tou) 19 September (Saturday) 4pm-7pm Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront (near the Star on Coast) 20 September (Sunday) 4pm-7pm Areia Preta Urban Park (near the Areia Preta Health Centre) 27 September (Sunday) 10am-1pm Leisure Area in Alameda da Harmonia, Seac Pai Van 4pm-7pm Leisure Area in Edf. Lok Yeong Fa Yuen

* Part of the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” programme.