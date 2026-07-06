PONY WORLD PREMIERE Saturday, July 18, 2026 — Bridgeport Speedway

SWEDESBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PONY, the first feature film built around the raw world of Northeast dirt modified racing, will make its world premiere Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, NJ — the very track where it was filmed.THE STORYAmanda and Pony Marchetti are sisters. Champions. Legends on the dirt. When a championship race ends in a catastrophic crash that leaves Amanda in a coma, Pony discovers it wasn’t an accident — it was sabotage. Now she has to decide: let fear win, or fight for her sister’s legacy.REAL RACING. REAL DRIVERS. NO FAKING IT.PONY was filmed over an entire real racing season at Bridgeport Speedway, with movie cars competing in actual wheel-to-wheel races. Professional dirt modified drivers Billy Pauch Jr., Sammy Martz Jr., and Ryan Krachun handled the film’s stunt driving. The lead actresses got behind the wheel themselves for numerous racing scenes.THE TEAMPONY is a production of Garden State Media Pro (Medford, NJ) and Cinemaddict Films LLC (Cherry Hill, NJ), in partnership with Executive Producers Doug Rose and David Izzi of Izzi Trucking and Rigging.PREMIERE NIGHTSaturday, July 18, 2026 — Bridgeport Speedway, Swedesboro, NJ An outdoor world premiere bringing PONY home to the track and community that made it possible.Tickets and Information Tickets are available now at PONY MOVIE RELEASE Tickets at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro by Bridgeport Motorsports Park | TixrMovie Trailer: PONY - Premiere Promo - July 18th - Bridgeport Speedway #racing

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