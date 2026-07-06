BullseyeEngagement Appoints Former Fortune 500 CHRO Vas Nair to Advisory Board

Vas Nair

Global HR Executive and Talent Strategy Expert to Help Advance Bullseye's Talent Development, Succession Planning, Retention and Employee Engagement Platform

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BullseyeEngagement , a leading provider of talent development, succession planning, performance management, employee retention and engagement, and human capital management (HCM) software, today announced the appointment of Vas Nair to its Advisory Board.Nair is an entrepreneur, executive advisor, and former Fortune 500 Chief Human Resources Officer with more than 30 years of global leadership experience helping organizations strengthen talent, accelerate leadership capability, and lead enterprise transformation. Her appointment reinforces BullseyeEngagement’s commitment to delivering innovative HR technology solutions that help organizations develop people, improve organizational performance, and create lasting competitive advantage.As CEO and Founder of Vas Nair Leadership Consulting, she advises CEOs, boards, business owners, and executive leadership teams on talent strategy, succession planning, leadership development, culture, change management, and enterprise transformation. Her philosophy is grounded in a simple but powerful belief: talent is not simply managed - it is nurtured, mobilized, and empowered as a competitive advantage.Nair has held senior HR leadership positions across Australia, Asia, and the United States in industries including manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, prestige beauty, technology, e-commerce, and nonprofit organizations. Prior to founding her consulting practice, she served as Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources for Alcoa/Arconic, where she was a member of the Executive Council and led the company’s global Human Resources organization, Environment, Health & Safety, Sustainability, and the Alcoa Foundation.Among her most notable accomplishments was developing Alcoa’s first enterprise-wide HR strategy and leading the global HR transformation supporting the successful separation of Alcoa into two independent Fortune 500 companies. She reorganized a global HR organization of more than 500 professionals while helping build world-class HR programs supporting approximately 55,000 employees worldwide.Earlier in her career, Nair served as Vice President of Learning and Talent Development for The Estée Lauder Companies and Vice President and Chief Learning Officer for Schering-Plough Corporation, where she led leadership development, executive coaching, organizational learning, and talent management initiatives that strengthened business performance and accelerated leadership capability.In addition to leading her consulting firm, Nair serves as a Peer Advisor with the International Center for Executive Options (ICEO) at Lee Hecht Harrison on career transitions for executives, and through The Wisory, she advises leaders on complex business challenges.She is also a passionate mentor to emerging leaders and has been recognized through numerous honors, including 10 Most Empowering Businesswomen to Watch 2025 by CIO Views, Women Worth Watching by Profiles in Diversity Journal, and the American Red Cross Quinn Award. She served her community as a Board Member for the American Red Cross of Northern New Jersey for 10 years.As a member of the BullseyeEngagement Advisory Board, Nair will provide strategic guidance on product innovation, AI-enabled talent management, leadership development, customer success, market expansion, and emerging workforce trends shaping the future of work.“Vas is a respected leader in global human resources, leadership development, and organizational transformation,” said Adeel Zaidi, Chief Executive Officer of BullseyeEngagement. “Her remarkable experience helping global organizations align talent strategy with business strategy perfectly complements BullseyeEngagement’s mission to empower organizations with modern talent management solutions. Vas understands that developing people is the foundation of sustainable business success, and her insights will be invaluable as we continue expanding and optimizing our AI-powered platform for succession planning, leadership development, performance management, and employee engagement.”Nair said, “I am very excited to join BullseyeEngagement’s Advisory Board at a time when competitive advantage is constantly being redefined. Organizations that have a laser focus on nurturing talent will be the ones that outthink, out-adapt, and outperform the competition. BullseyeEngagement is uniquely positioned to help organizations align performance, engagement, learning, leadership development, and succession planning into a unified talent strategy, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued innovation and growth.”Nair’s appointment reflects BullseyeEngagement’s continued investment in strategic leadership as organizations increasingly seek integrated talent management software that combines performance management, employee engagement, succession planning, learning management, compensation management, workforce analytics, and AI-driven insights into a single platform. Her experience helping organizations navigate large-scale transformation while building high-performing cultures will help guide BullseyeEngagement’s continued product innovation and global growth.About BullseyeEngagementBullseyeEngagement is a leading global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Development software tools, including AI Coach and AI Advisor for the senior leadership, providing insights into succession planning. Our innovative solutions help organizations nurture their people talent from “hire-to-inspire". We offer a cloud-based human capital management platform designed to streamline and enhance various HR functions. Our modular software suite includes tools for performance management, employee engagement, succession planning, OKRs, workforce planning, and more. Our platform aims to centralize and simplify HR processes, making them more efficient and data driven.For more information, visit www.bullseyeengagement.com

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