Đurić: Serbia's European Integration as a Guarantee of Regional Stability

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić addressed participants today in Brussels at the presentation of the results of Serbia's reform process and the progress the country has achieved on its path towards European Union membership. The event, entitled "Serbia's Reform Momentum: From Commitment to Results," was organized by the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Mission of Serbia to the European Union.

Minister Đurić emphasized that membership in the European Union remains Serbia's central foreign policy priority, underscoring that the country is further strengthening its European course, guided by the conviction that Europe is undergoing profound geopolitical and technological changes and that Serbia sees its future as part of the European family of nations.

He assessed that Serbia, as a country sharing borders with eight neighboring states, has a significant role to play in preserving regional stability and stressed that Serbia's European integration constitutes a contribution to the stability of the entire Western Balkans. Recalling Serbia's efforts to improve relations with its neighbors, he cited the dialogue with Croatia and the strategic partnership with Hungary, which he described as one of the most successful examples of reconciliation and cooperation in Europe.

Turning to regional affairs, Minister Đurić underlined that Serbia pursues a responsible policy focused on peace and stability. He pointed out that Serbia made a significant contribution to stabilizing the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina last year, noting that, in his capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs, he had done everything within his power to contribute to stability. He reiterated that Serbia supports the Dayton Peace Agreement, supports the Republic of Srpska, but above all supports peace and the preservation of the constitutional framework that has been essential for the functioning of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He also noted that Serbia is working to resolve outstanding issues within the Belgrade–Pristina Dialogue and is participating constructively in that process with the aim of preserving stability in one of Europe's most sensitive regions.

Minister Đurić presented an initiative envisaging the gradual integration of the Western Balkans into the European Union's Single Market and the Schengen Area, assessing that such an approach would generate significant economic benefits, facilitate the freer movement of people, reduce the scope for divisive policies, and at the same time strengthen the security of the European Union. He also recalled that Serbia, in cooperation with Frontex, makes a significant contribution to reducing illegal migration towards Europe.

The Serbian Foreign Minister also highlighted Serbia's traditionally strong relations with numerous countries outside Europe, recalling that Belgrade was the birthplace of the Non-Aligned Movement and noting that Serbia today serves as an important bridge between Europe and other regions of the world.

Addressing the issue of Ukraine, Minister Đurić stressed that Serbia has consistently supported Ukraine at the United Nations, has provided more than 90 per cent of all assistance from the region destined for that country, and has developed the most intensive relations at the level of heads of state with the Ukrainian leadership. He emphasized that no other country in the region stands more firmly with the people of Ukraine, upholds the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty, votes in their favour, in favour of Europe, and in favour of its own future.

The Serbian Foreign Minister called on Serbia's partners in the European Union to judge the country by its actions rather than its words, inviting them to witness Serbia's progress first-hand, including preparations for Expo 2027.

In addition to Minister Đurić, the results of Serbia's reform process and its progress towards European Union membership were presented by President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Ana Brnabić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali, and Minister for European Integration Nemanja Starović.

The event was attended by Head of the Mission of Serbia to the European Union Danijel Apostolović, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman, numerous ambassadors accredited to the European Union, representatives of the cabinets of President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, as well as representatives of the media and think tanks.

It was announced that, beginning in September, this format for presenting the results of Serbia's reform process will also be held in other major cities across the member states of the European Union.