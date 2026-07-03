UNITAR Launches New Research Volumes on the Role of Higher Education in Conflict, Peace, and Development

The research has been published in two distinct, complementary volumes designed for policy and academic impact:

1. Conference Proceedings: A Blueprint for Dialogue

The Conference Proceedings provide a comprehensive record of the event, documenting its structure, sessions, and the breadth of contributions presented. Structured around the principles of UN 2.0, Our Common Agenda, the SDGs, and the Pact for the Future, the volume reflects the diversity of perspectives and themes explored during the conference.

It highlights critical discussions on topics such as digital learning, human security, climate resilience, and governance in conflict‑affected contexts, offering both academic insights and practical considerations for those working on peace and sustainable development.

2. Special Volume of Selected Papers

The Special Volume of Selected Papers brings together a curated selection of scholarly papers that build on the ideas and debates explored during the conference. This volume advances the discussion through expanded research contributions that have undergone editorial screening and peer review with papers submitted by participating researchers following the conference, including conference speakers, participants, and associated scholars. Contributions address topics such as the role of higher education in countering extremism, promoting social equity, navigating the ethical implications of artificial intelligence, and integrating climate resilience into educational systems.

3. Main findings

The two 2UIRC volumes converge on a clear trend: higher education must evolve into a more action‑oriented, collaborative, and transdisciplinary force capable of addressing complex global challenges. They emphasise the need to move beyond theory by linking research to real‑world impact, particularly in peacebuilding, sustainability, and governance, while strengthening partnerships across sectors and amplifying voices from the Global South. At the same time, the publications highlight persistent inequalities, especially in access, representation, and digital capacity, and stress that inclusion should involve participation and co‑creation. Technology, including AI, is seen as an enabler and a risk factor that can reinforce existing disparities if not governed carefully. Overall, the findings point to a shared direction: a more inclusive, practice‑driven, and globally connected model of higher education, aligned with the UN 2.0 vision and focused on translating knowledge into meaningful societal change.