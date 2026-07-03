Flying Private to Ibiza Costs 30% More in August, New Price Index Shows

Indicative one-way private jet prices from London to Ibiza by period, 2026 season. August weekends peak at £27,300, 30% above the June baseline. Source: privatejetlondontoibiza.com The Ibiza Private Jet Index 2026: weekend-by-weekend charter pricing on the London to Ibiza route, from £18,900 in the May shoulder to £27,300 on peak August dates. Source: privatejetlondontoibiza.com

New analysis maps London to Ibiza charter prices weekend by weekend, with August peaks of £27,300 and empty leg flights from £8,500.

The same jet can vary by more than £6,000 depending on the weekend, and an empty leg can cut the price by more than half. Flexible travellers are rewarded on this route.” — Jacob Milner, Founder, privatejetlondontoibiza.com

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travellers flying private to Ibiza are already paying around 20 per cent above the season's baseline this July, and peak August weekends will cost up to 30 per cent more, according to new pricing analysis from privatejetlondontoibiza.com, an independent comparison and research site covering the London to Ibiza route.The Ibiza Private Jet Index 2026 maps one-way charter pricing across the aircraft most commonly flown on the route against the island's event calendar. A light jet priced around £21,000 one way on a June weekend rises to about £25,200 on July weekends and £27,300 on peak August dates, including the late August bank holiday. Prices do not ease until the September shoulder, when the same flight returns to around £21,000, before the October closing party weeks lift them again by around 20 per cent.The analysis also finds that the biggest savings do not come from picking the right weekend. Empty leg flights , the repositioning sectors that operators sell at a discount when an aircraft must fly empty, are priced 40 to 75 per cent below standard charter rates. On the London to Ibiza route they start from around £8,500 one way, against a typical charter price of £19,500 or more. The best supply appears on Sunday and Monday sectors, when aircraft reposition after the weekend."Everyone assumes August is expensive, but the real story is how much the price moves within a single season," said Jacob Milner, founder of privatejetlondontoibiza.com. "The same jet can vary by more than £6,000 depending on the weekend, and an empty leg can cut the price by more than half. Flexible travellers are rewarded on this route."According to the Index, the biggest hidden cost in August is not money but time. Ibiza Airport applies slot constraints during the peak season, and the busiest weekends can turn a quick turnaround into a wait of several hours. The site advises travellers booking peak dates to confirm slots as early as possible, and to consider midweek departures where plans allow.The data also shows that aircraft choice moves the price far more than the calendar does. A one-way flight starts at about £19,500 on a super-light jet seating seven, rising to about £48,000 on an ultra-long-range cabin seating thirteen. For most groups, choosing the right size of aircraft saves more than choosing the right weekend.The figures are modelled from indicative partner broker pricing, adjusted for the seasonal surcharges operators typically apply across the published 2026 Ibiza club calendar. They are indicative, are not quotes, and exclude VAT and landing fees. The full weekend-by-weekend index is published on the site, alongside aircraft guides, FBO comparisons and wider research on private jet charter from London to Ibiza About privatejetlondontoibiza.comprivatejetlondontoibiza.com is an independent charter comparison and referral site dedicated to a single route: London to Ibiza and the return leg. It publishes indicative pricing, aircraft guides and route research, and routes quote enquiries to a panel of audited UK partner brokers. The site is not an aircraft operator and does not hold an Air Operator's Certificate. All flights are contracted with and operated by third parties.

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