Summer Heat is Disrupting Americans' Sleep. Mattress Warehouse Offers Cooling Sleep Solutions This 4th of July

As summer temperatures rise, Mattress Warehouse helps customers sleep cooler with personalized mattress recommendations powered by bedMATCH® technology.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer temperatures rise, many Americans struggle to get the restful, comfortable sleep they need. To help customers beat the heat and find their best night’s sleep, Mattress Warehouse is offering major savings on cooling mattresses and sleep solutions during its Fourth of July Sale , available for a limited time.Research continues to show the connection between temperature and quality sleep. In one of the largest studies of its kind, researchers analyzing sleep data from more than 765,000 U.S. adults found that warmer nighttime temperatures were associated with increased reports of insufficient sleep. Sleep experts point to the body’s natural cooling process before sleep, which can be disrupted when the sleeping environment is too warm.Today’s cooling mattresses are designed to help create a more comfortable sleep environment by using innovative materials that promote cooling, breathability, and temperature regulation. Clinical research has also demonstrated the potential benefits of temperature-controlled sleep environments, including improvements in deep sleep, REM sleep, total sleep duration, and the time it takes to fall asleep.Mattress Warehouse offers a wide assortment of cooling mattresses, including the popular TEMPUR-Breeze® collection . Designed for hot sleepers, TEMPUR-Breeze combines advanced cooling technology with the pressure relief and support of TEMPURmaterial, with select models designed to feel up to 10 degrees cooler than non-Breeze models.“At Mattress Warehouse, we know there isn’t one perfect mattress for everyone,” said Bill Papettas, Mattress Warehouse's President and CEO. “Your body type, sleep position, comfort preferences, and even whether you sleep hot or cold all impact which mattress is right for you. That’s why our exclusive bedMATCHtechnology helps take the guesswork out of mattress shopping by matching customers with personalized recommendations designed around their individual sleep needs.”During the Fourth of July Sale, customers can save up to 70% warehouse-wide on a large assortment of mattresses and sleep products. Plus, select mattress purchases include a free adjustable base, helping customers customize their comfort whether they are sleeping, relaxing, or reading in bed.As an added incentive, customers can also enter the Mattress Warehouse Fourth of July Sweepstakes for a chance to have their mattress purchase made free, up to a $5,000 value. One lucky winner will receive their purchase price back as part of this limited-time event. Customers can enter online at mattresswarehouse.com, where they can also find complete sweepstakes details, official rules, and terms and conditions.Beyond helping customers find the right mattress, Mattress Warehouse provides confidence long after purchase. As the only mattress retailer offering a Lifetime Price Guarantee, Mattress Warehouse ensures customers can feel confident they found the right mattress at the right price — today and for years to come.Qualified shoppers can also take advantage of special financing options with the Mattress Warehouse Synchrony Credit Card, including 24 months of 0% interest financing plus 3% back on qualifying purchases of $2,499 or more, subject to credit approval and promotional terms.For more information about the Mattress Warehouse Fourth of July Sale, visit www.mattresswarehouse.com or stop by your nearest Mattress Warehouse location.

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