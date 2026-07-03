ELEVA Capital Group Opens Sole BLU Beachfront Condos in Puerto Morelos Cancun After a Decade of Delivery

A decade of building with excellence: the firm celebrates its fifth completed development and reaffirms its promise of long-term value and on-time delivery.

Luxury architecture doesn't compete with nature — it celebrates it. Every decision, from volume orientation to material palette, was made so the Caribbean Sea remains the centerpiece.” — Jokin Luisa, Founder, Kince Arquitectura

RIVIERA MAYA, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELEVA Capital Group hosted the grand opening of Sole BLU Ocean Living, a new beachfront residence community in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on the property’s rooftop terrace overlooking the Caribbean Sea. The event marked the company’s fifth fully completed residential development and coincided with ELEVA Capital Group’s 10th anniversary.Sole BLU offers 76 residences in Puerto Morelos , a coastal town between Cancún and Playa del Carmen known for its laid-back charm and growing appeal among U.S. and Canadian buyers. The opening reinforces ELEVA Capital Group’s position as a smart investment partner for residence buyers and the broker community across the Mexican Caribbean, backed by a decade-long record of on-time project delivery.The event brought together developers, business partners, homeowners, master broker representatives, and members of the national and international press. ELEVA Capital Group leadership noted that the milestone reflects a broader strategy: building long-term trust with the broker channel and residence buyers through consistent execution across each phase of development.Sole BLU was designed by Jokin Luisa, founder of Kince Arquitectura, a studio known for blending contemporary design with the natural character of the Caribbean coastline. The architectural approach centers on natural light, ocean breeze, and material choices that allow each residence to feel connected to its surrounding landscape.Residence Features and AmenitiesSole BLU includes 76 residences ranging from 968 to 1,464 square feet (90–136 m²), each designed to maximize ocean views and privacy. Amenities include:– A rooftop pool with views of the coral reef– A wellness area and fitness center– Direct beach access– Co-working spaces and lounge terraces– Pet Friendly– ElevatorsA Smart Investment in a Growing MarketPuerto Morelos sits roughly 20 minutes from Cancún International Airport, offering U.S. and Canadian buyers easy access alongside the relaxed character of a traditional fishing town. ELEVA Capital Group positions Sole BLU as a smart investment opportunity for buyers seeking both a personal retreat and a vacation rental income property, supported by sustained property value growth in one of Mexico’s most active coastal real estate corridors.Statement from ELEVA Capital Group“At ELEVA, we care for every detail with the same passion our clients place in us when they invest. Sole BLU is proof that genuine trust delivers results beyond expectation.”— Roberta Wohler, Commercial Director, ELEVA Capital GroupAbout ELEVA Capital GroupELEVA Capital Group is a real estate developer specializing in the Mexican Caribbean, with an active presence in Cancún, Puerto Morelos, and the Riviera Maya. Founded a decade ago, the company is built on three pillars: superior construction quality, strict adherence to delivery timelines, and documented investment returns for residence buyers. Its portfolio includes Cumbres Suites, Cumbres Towers, Arbolada Towers, Arbolada Residential Suites, Porto BLU, Village BLU Beach Apartments, Sole BLU Ocean Living, Isola BLU Chic Condos, and Cuore Cumbres, with five projects successfully completed and others in active development. Through its beachfront sub-brand, BLU Residences Collection, the company serves domestic and international investors seeking long-term value in one of Latin America’s most active tourism markets. Learn more at elevacap.com

Spanish Version Available: Eleva Capital Group: 10 Años Creando Valor, Construyendo Confianza.

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