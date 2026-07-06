Redmond Police Department Renews Certified Autism Center™ Designation

The department first earned the CAC designation in 2022, becoming the first law enforcement agency in Washington to achieve the certification.

For families navigating emergencies with a loved one on the autism spectrum, knowing that the officer who responds has been trained to meet them where they are can make all the difference.” — Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Redmond Police Department renewed its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, continuing efforts to provide officers with knowledge and training to assist and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive community members.

The department became the first in Washington to earn the certification in 2022, which was awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To renew the certification, at least 80% of community-facing department staff completed training to provide them with up-to-date knowledge and an understanding of best practices to communicate with, support, and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive community members.

"Renewing our Certified Autism Center™ designation and expanding programs like Take Me Home are about one thing: making sure every Redmond resident feels seen and protected by their police department,” says Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “For families navigating emergencies with a loved one on the autism spectrum, knowing that the officer who responds has been trained to meet them where they are can make all the difference. That peace of mind matters, and we take that responsibility seriously."

In 2024, the Redmond Police Department launched Take Me Home, a voluntary registry designed to give families peace of mind. When a loved one with autism, Down syndrome, dementia, or Alzheimer's goes missing or becomes disoriented, every second counts. Take Me Home ensures our first responders arrive with the information they need to make contact safely, calmly, and with care, helping bring people home faster.

Moving beyond enforcement to become a community partner is essential for departments to foster trust and credibility within their communities. IBCCES' law enforcement autism training program not only increases staff confidence and establishes a foundation of excellence, but it also builds industry recognition and positions departments as leaders in the industry and the community.

“The Certified Autism Center™ renewal reflects the Redmond Police Department’s dedication to building trust and fostering meaningful connections within the community. Their continued investment in training ensures a lasting, positive impact for individuals with autism and their families,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Redmond Police Department is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About the Redmond Police Department

The Redmond Police Department is a premier agency dedicated to maintaining community safety with respect, professionalism, and a commitment to upholding the law. Serving a vibrant and diverse city of more than 82,000 residents, RPD works every day to reduce crime, promote traffic safety, and foster strong community relationships. Our team of 130 officers and professional staff responds to emergencies, implements innovative technology, and strives to create a safe and secure environment for residents, visitors, employees, and businesses in Redmond.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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