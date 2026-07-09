Free Hill Capital Launches Free Hill Advisory, Its Strategic Consulting Division

The New York–based practice brings institutional-grade advisory to businesses led by underrepresented entrepreneurs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Hill Capital, a New York–based conglomerate dedicated to investing in and advising businesses led by underrepresented entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of Free Hill Advisory, its strategic consulting division. Free Hill Advisory brings institutional-grade advisory services — historically reserved for boardrooms and executive suites — to growth-stage companies ready to compete at the highest level.The division serves as a trusted thought partner to founders, operators, and executives, delivering differentiated strategic advice and measurable impact at every stage of growth. Its work is anchored in deep analytical discipline, operator-level experience across industries, and a commitment to advancing the long-term strategic interests of every client — including the willingness to tell a client to walk away from a deal when that is the right answer."We bring the caliber of advice that has long been reserved for the largest institutions to the founders and operators building the next generation of significant businesses," said Earl O'Garro, Chief Executive Officer, Free Hill Advisory. "As an independent, operator-led practice, we have no conflicts of interest — our only objective is to advance our clients' strategic interests and to build lasting capabilities inside their organizations that outlast our engagement."Every Free Hill Advisory engagement rests on three pillars: rigorous analysis substantiated through macro, industry, and situation-specific examination; an independent perspective free of conflicts of interest; and enduring impact that builds capabilities within the client organization so the value created outlasts the engagement.Free Hill Advisory delivers comprehensive advisory solutions across the enterprise, including Strategic Advisory; Operations & Performance Improvement; Capital Structure & Financial Advisory; Federal Contracting & Government Advisory; Business Development & Market Expansion; Legal, Contractual & Corporate Governance; and Organizational Capability Building. The division brings experience across construction and commercial real estate, healthcare staffing and home care services, consumer packaged goods and beverage, technology and SaaS, self-storage and property management, federal and government contracting, and professional services and staffing.The division works with small to mid-sized companies at critical inflection points, with a particular focus on minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, and socially and economically disadvantaged businesses that are ready to grow. As a certified SMBE and MBE firm backed by the investment infrastructure and deal experience of Free Hill Capital, Free Hill Advisory is headquartered in the Northeast with offices in Bloomfield, CT and New York, NY.About Free Hill AdvisoryFree Hill Advisory is the strategic consulting division of Free Hill Capital. It provides institutional-grade advisory across strategy, operations, capital, federal contracting, business development, governance, and organizational capability building — with a particular focus on advancing minority-, women-, and veteran-owned and socially and economically disadvantaged businesses. Operator-led and independent, the firm is a certified SMBE and MBE practice with proven federal contracting experience, headquartered in the Northeast with offices in Bloomfield, CT and New York, NY.About Free Hill CapitalFree Hill Capital is a New York–based conglomerate dedicated to investing in and advising businesses led by underrepresented entrepreneurs, building lasting enterprises across industries through capital, strategy, and operational excellence.Media ContactAndre CharlesCardinal Media Services917-232-0802andre@cardinalmediaservices.com

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