Westchester County Advises Against Recreational Use of the Hudson River Following Yonkers Wastewater System Failure

Published: 03 July 2026

Residents Urged to Avoid Contact with River Until Further Notice

Westchester County Department of Health is advising residents to avoid all recreational use of the Hudson River following a power failure at the Yonkers Sewage Treatment System.

Residents are urged to refrain from swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, boating with water contact, fishing from the water, or participating in any other recreational activities involving contact with the Hudson River in the following communities:

New York City

Yonkers

Hastings-on-Hudson

Dobbs Ferry

Irvington

Tarrytown

Sleepy Hollow

Briarcliff Manor

Additionally, Phillips Manor Beach Club has been closed until further notice.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.