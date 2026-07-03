Rudaw Renovations Ltd Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Home Renovation in New Westminster, British Columbia

NEW WESTMINSTER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Rudaw Renovations Ltd as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Home Renovation in New Westminster, BC. This distinction celebrates Rudaw Renovations’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Rudaw Renovations Ltd is a trusted general contractor serving New Westminster and the Greater Vancouver area. They are recognized for delivering high quality workmanship backed by a skilled, approachable, and client-focused team. Founded and led by Sam David, the company has built a strong reputation for reliability, professionalism, and outstanding customer service. With more than 65 completed projects and consistently positive client reviews across multiple independent platforms, Rudaw Renovations has distinguished itself as a leading renovation and construction company in the region.Specializing in both residential and commercial projects, Rudaw Renovations provides comprehensive renovation and construction services tailored to each client's vision, budget, and lifestyle. The company's expertise includes residential renovations, commercial renovations, kitchen and bathroom remodelling, condo and basement renovations, flooring, tiling, glazing, landscaping, painting, drywall, plumbing, electrical work, demolition, and cleaning services. From initial concept and design through project completion, the team delivers seamless project management, innovative solutions, and exceptional craftsmanship to create modern, functional, and visually impressive spaces.At the heart of Rudaw Renovations is a commitment to helping homeowners and businesses throughout the Lower Mainland enhance the functionality, appearance, and value of their properties. The company prides itself on clear communication, integrity, and dedication to achieving exceptional results on every project. By focusing on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Rudaw Renovations continues to exceed expectations while building lasting relationships within the communities it proudly serves.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Rudaw Renovations clients reflecting their experience working with the company:“I had an excellent experience with RRP Rudaw Renovations & Paintings. Their professionalism, attention to detail, and quality of work truly stand out. The team was punctual, respectful, and clearly takes pride in what they do. Every step of the process was handled smoothly, and the final result exceeded my expectations.If you’re looking for a reliable and skilled contractor, I highly recommend them. I would definitely work with them again in the future.”“I had a great experience with RRP Rudaw Renovations & Paintings. They renovated my apartment and also did a full renovation and painting for my computer store. The quality of their work was excellent, and everything was completed with attention to detail.The team was professional, reliable, and easy to work with throughout the entire process. They delivered exactly what was promised, and the results exceeded my expectations.I highly recommend them to anyone looking for renovation or painting services.”“Sam and the team at RRP Renovations deliver exactly what they promise—professional, reliable, and competitively priced. They handle everything from kitchens and bathrooms to full home renovations, making the entire process smooth and stress-free. They show up on time, communicate clearly, and take real pride in the quality of their work. If you want a team you can trust to execute properly from start to finish, RRP is one of the best in the Lower Mainland.”“I recently had my apartment renovated by RRP Rudaw Renovations Ltd, and I couldn't be happier with the results. The service was exceptional from start to finish. The team was professional, attentive, and ensured that every detail was taken care of. The work was completed on time, and the cost was very reasonable. It's refreshing to have such a positive experience with a renovation company. Highly recommend their services!”The Rudaw Renovations team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring strong project outcomes and a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about Rudaw Renovations Ltd, visit their website. ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.ca

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