Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi: January to December 2025 Facts & Figures

In 2025, the RD focused on activities linked to the impact of armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and URB troops deployments in other African contexts. Since February 2025, the conflict in North and South Kivu led to the displacement of thousands of Congolese people to Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda. This sudden arrival took place in precarious and unorganised conditions, leading to the separation of many families. Refugees include a large number of unaccompanied and separated children.

Together with the National Societies (NS) of the three countries, we protected family links (PFL) of the people separated by conflict or other situations of violence in the region. As the conflict intensified in North Kivu, URB RD provided logistical and financial support to ICRC Kinshasa, Bukavu, and Goma to reinforce emergency response capacities.

URB’s operational priorities were tailored around protection and prevention activities, security management, coordination and dialogue with URB authorities and support services. ICRC activities combined protection and prevention approaches in collaboration with Movement partners and other relevant stakeholders working on IHL and protection topics of joint interest.