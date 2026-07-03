Glanville Supports Budget Passage, Urges Renewed Focus on Supporting K-12 Public Schools

LANSING, Mich., July 3, 2026 — Today, the Michigan Legislature passed House Bill 5630 and Senate Bill 878, the School Aid and Omnibus budgets for Fiscal Year 2026-27. The School Aid budget includes a significant increase in the weighted funding allowance, supporting a fair funding model to support English language learners (ELL) and at-risk students that was strongly advocated for by public school leaders across the state. After the passage of the general and school budgets, state Rep. Carol Glanville (D-Grand Rapids) issued the following statement:

“We entered this budget cycle knowing we would have fewer resources available; however, reduced funding should never require us to compromise our core values — chief among them every child’s right to a quality and equitable education. That is why I am proud to support a weighted funding model that advances educational equity by ensuring schools receive the adequate funding to address their specific needs. From serving English language learners and at-risk students to providing transportation, a weighted funding formula ensures schools have the resources to support the students who need them most.

“Although passing the School Aid budget today was necessary, given the Legislature missed the July 1 funding deadline, I remain deeply concerned about its impact on our commitment to prioritizing K-12 education. Moving forward, I urge and will advocate for a renewed focus on dedicating available resources to our public schools and ensuring that K-12 funding remains a priority, rather than a source of funding for other initiatives.”

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