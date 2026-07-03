Lookhu Launches First-Ever "+1 Experience" to Debut Token-Gated Streaming During Ye's July 4th Weekend Event

Lookhu +1 Experience

Exclusive livestream with Hazel E introduces a new era of blockchain-powered fan engagement, unlocking premium content before, during, and after the event.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lookhu today announced the launch of its first-ever +1 Experience, an exclusive livestream that gives fans unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to Ye's July 4th weekend event in San Antonio, Texas, through the eyes of television personality and entrepreneur Hazel E, alongside Lookhu Chief Executive Officer Byron Booker.Unlike a traditional livestream, the +1 Experience combines exclusive behind-the-scenes access, blockchain-powered digital identity, tokenized engagement, and premium streaming into one seamless experience.The +1 Experience also serves as the first public demonstration of Lookhu's token-gated streaming platform, enabling blockchain token contract addresses to unlock exclusive streaming channels, live events, premium content, and future digital experiences.Rather than simply purchasing access to a single livestream, viewers create a branded non-custodial wallet, receive a +1 Token, and unlock a persistent digital experience that continues well beyond the event itself.The technology allows creators, athletes, artists, brands, and media companies to use blockchain tokens as programmable digital access passes for streaming, creating an entirely new engagement model between content owners and their audiences.Today, the Lookhu platform is available across web browsers, mobile devices, laptops, tablets, and connected television platforms, creating one of the first streaming ecosystems where blockchain-powered authentication can seamlessly unlock content across virtually every viewing device.The +1 Experience is enabled through Lookhu's strategic integration with chainfuelz, whose branded non-custodial wallet infrastructure powers wallet creation, audience onboarding, and the programmable +1 Token experience.Together, the technologies allow viewers to create a wallet in seconds using only an email address, receive their +1 Token, and immediately unlock exclusive streaming experiences without requiring any previous blockchain knowledge.Future +1 Experiences will feature celebrities, athletes, musicians, creators, sporting events, conferences, festivals, and exclusive entertainment experiences where token holders receive continued access to premium content, behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive livestreams, giveaways, and future events."The +1 Experience represents much more than a livestream," said Byron Booker, Chief Executive Officer of Lookhu. "It's the beginning of a completely new way for audiences to experience live entertainment. Instead of simply watching an event, viewers become part of the experience through blockchain-powered wallets, programmable tokens, and exclusive content that continues long after the livestream ends. This is the first of several +1 Experiences we already have lined up with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment. Our goal is to give fans unprecedented access while creating an entirely new engagement model for artists, brands, and audiences."The +1 Experience also highlights Lookhu's broader vision of combining premium streaming, digital identity, blockchain wallets, tokenized access, AI-powered engagement, and connected television into a single entertainment ecosystem.As Lookhu continues expanding its original programming, live event coverage, and creator partnerships, every +1 Experience will create new opportunities for artists, creators, athletes, brands, and entertainment companies to build direct relationships with their audiences through tokenized communities and exclusive digital experiences.The company believes blockchain-powered streaming will become a foundational technology for the future of digital entertainment, enabling rights holders to authenticate audiences, reward engagement, unlock premium content, and create entirely new revenue opportunities across streaming, live events, sports, and media.About LookhuLookhu is a next-generation streaming platform that combines live streaming, video-on-demand, connected television distribution, blockchain technology, AI-powered engagement, and tokenized audience experiences. The platform enables creators, brands, athletes, entertainers, and businesses to launch their own streaming channels while monetizing audiences through subscriptions, live events, pay-per-view, token-gated content, digital commerce, and interactive community engagement across web, mobile, and connected TV.

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