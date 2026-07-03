DiRōNA Welcomes Over 90 New Restaurants to its Award of Excellence List

Distinguished Restaurants of North America

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) today announced the newest recipients of its Award of Excellence, restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean that have earned one of the hospitality industry's most renowned recognitions.Since 1990, the DiRōNA Award of Excellence has served as a trusted mark of distinction for discerning diners, honoring establishments that consistently deliver at the highest level across cuisine, beverages, service, and ambiance. The 2026 class joins a community of restaurants that have met that standard through DiRōNA's thorough evaluation process."Each of these restaurants reflects what DiRōNA has always stood for, a dedication to the guest experience that shows up night after night, in every detail. That's what this award exists to recognize." said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA.Introducing the 2026 additions to the DiRōNA Award of Excellence list:USA – WestArizonaThe Hidden House - ChandlerCaliforniaArya Steakhouse - Palo AltoAVANT Restaurant - San DiegoBrigitte Bistro - PetalumaButcher and Barrel - SacramentoChez Pierre Bistro - Palm DesertDomenico's on the Lake - Mission ViejoDominique's Kitchen - Redondo BeachForeign Cinema - San FranciscoHog's Breath Inn - Carmel-by-the-SeaShorebird - San DiegoSoichi Sushi - San DiegoThe Wild Artichoke - Yorba LindaWaterfront Seafood Grill - NapaWillie's Modern Fare - Rancho MirageColoradoBarrio Social - VailBeaver Creek Chophouse - AvonCampo de Fiori - AspenGrouse Mountain Grill - Beaver CreekHickory & Ash - BroomfieldMartinis Bistro - LongmontRevel - VailSalt Water Social - DenverNevadaSilverado Steak House - Las VegasWakuda - Las VegasNew MexicoAlkemē - Santa FeForty Nine Forty - CorralesMesa Provisions - AlbuquerqueThe St. James Tearoom - AlbuquerqueOregonThe Bistro - Cannon BeachThe Blacksmith Restaurant - BendUtah'mina ristorante sicliano - Salt Lake CityFirewood - Park CityPago - Salt Lake CityWashingtonSorrento's Ristorante - ChelanUSA – MidwestIllinoisHamilton Walker’s - ChampaignIndianaThe Fountain Room - IndianapolisWisconsinAmilinda - MilwaukeePastiche Bistro & Wine Bar - Brown DeerUnion House - Genesee DepotUSA – SouthAlabamaCafe Dupont - BirminghamLittle Betty Steak Bar - Mountain BrookThe Depot - AuburnArkansasJ&S Italian Villa - Hot SpringsRŌBER :: cocktails + culinary - BentonFloridaCeiba - OrlandoChef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar - KendallSola Bistro and Wine Bar - St Pete BeachThe Reserve Room - Panama City BeachThree Six Bistro - OcalaValentino Ristorante Italiano - ClearwaterVincenzo Cucina Italiana - OrlandoLouisianaThe Saint - Saint FrancisvilleOklahomaJimmy's Chophouse - TulsaPRHYME: Downtown Steakhouse - TulsaSouth CarolinaCoast Oceanfront Restaurant - Hilton Head IslandLinks, an American Grill - Hilton Head IslandThe Quarterdeck - Hilton Head IslandTexasDouble Cut Steak House - Round RockMesón Sommelier - SpringVirginiaBlue Rock Inn and Restaurant - WashingtonUSA – NortheastConnecticutCastello Restaurant - DanburyNewbrook Kitchen - CheshireMaineDavids 388 Restaurant - PortlandSlate Restaurant - GreenvilleMarylandSotto Sopra - BaltimoreMassachusettsOld Yarmouth Inn - Yarmouth PortNew HampshireAmericus Restaurant - DerryNew JerseyAndre's Lakeside Dining - Sparta TownshipStage Left Steak - New BrunswickNew YorkCopinette - New YorkPanza’s - Saratoga SpringsRhode IslandThe Franklin - BristolCanadaAlbertaAurora Italiana - CalgaryBritish ColumbiaBar Oso - WhistlerGordon Ramsay Steak - RichmondThe Victor - VancouverWater St. Café - VancouverWild Blue Restaurant & Cocktail Bar - WhistlerOntarioAmal - TorontoGeorge Restaurant - TorontoMassimo’s Italian Fallsview Restaurant - Niagara FallsRisposta Bistro - CampbellvilleThe Butcher Chef - TorontoThe Pine - CreemoreMexico & the CaribbeanMexicoEl Asador Vasco - Oaxaca de JuárezGuido’s - CozumelRaíz - Mexico CityRomina - Mexico CitySint MaartenOcean Lounge Restaurant - PhilipsburgDistinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) is the continent's benchmark for exceptional dining. Established in 1990 and evolved from the celebrated Travel Holiday Dining Awards, DiRōNA has spent more than three decades recognizing restaurants that exemplify culinary mastery, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences. Each DiRōNA Award of Excellence is earned through a thorough evaluation of four standards, culinary, beverage, service, and ambiance. Today, DiRōNA guides discerning diners to North America's finest dining destinations while honoring the restaurateurs and chefs who define hospitality at its highest level. Learn more at DiRoNA.com.

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