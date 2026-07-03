DiRōNA Welcomes Over 90 New Restaurants to its Award of Excellence List
Since 1990, the DiRōNA Award of Excellence has served as a trusted mark of distinction for discerning diners, honoring establishments that consistently deliver at the highest level across cuisine, beverages, service, and ambiance. The 2026 class joins a community of restaurants that have met that standard through DiRōNA's thorough evaluation process.
"Each of these restaurants reflects what DiRōNA has always stood for, a dedication to the guest experience that shows up night after night, in every detail. That's what this award exists to recognize." said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA.
Introducing the 2026 additions to the DiRōNA Award of Excellence list:
USA – West
Arizona
The Hidden House - Chandler
California
Arya Steakhouse - Palo Alto
AVANT Restaurant - San Diego
Brigitte Bistro - Petaluma
Butcher and Barrel - Sacramento
Chez Pierre Bistro - Palm Desert
Domenico's on the Lake - Mission Viejo
Dominique's Kitchen - Redondo Beach
Foreign Cinema - San Francisco
Hog's Breath Inn - Carmel-by-the-Sea
Shorebird - San Diego
Soichi Sushi - San Diego
The Wild Artichoke - Yorba Linda
Waterfront Seafood Grill - Napa
Willie's Modern Fare - Rancho Mirage
Colorado
Barrio Social - Vail
Beaver Creek Chophouse - Avon
Campo de Fiori - Aspen
Grouse Mountain Grill - Beaver Creek
Hickory & Ash - Broomfield
Martinis Bistro - Longmont
Revel - Vail
Salt Water Social - Denver
Nevada
Silverado Steak House - Las Vegas
Wakuda - Las Vegas
New Mexico
Alkemē - Santa Fe
Forty Nine Forty - Corrales
Mesa Provisions - Albuquerque
The St. James Tearoom - Albuquerque
Oregon
The Bistro - Cannon Beach
The Blacksmith Restaurant - Bend
Utah
'mina ristorante sicliano - Salt Lake City
Firewood - Park City
Pago - Salt Lake City
Washington
Sorrento's Ristorante - Chelan
USA – Midwest
Illinois
Hamilton Walker’s - Champaign
Indiana
The Fountain Room - Indianapolis
Wisconsin
Amilinda - Milwaukee
Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar - Brown Deer
Union House - Genesee Depot
USA – South
Alabama
Cafe Dupont - Birmingham
Little Betty Steak Bar - Mountain Brook
The Depot - Auburn
Arkansas
J&S Italian Villa - Hot Springs
RŌBER :: cocktails + culinary - Benton
Florida
Ceiba - Orlando
Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar - Kendall
Sola Bistro and Wine Bar - St Pete Beach
The Reserve Room - Panama City Beach
Three Six Bistro - Ocala
Valentino Ristorante Italiano - Clearwater
Vincenzo Cucina Italiana - Orlando
Louisiana
The Saint - Saint Francisville
Oklahoma
Jimmy's Chophouse - Tulsa
PRHYME: Downtown Steakhouse - Tulsa
South Carolina
Coast Oceanfront Restaurant - Hilton Head Island
Links, an American Grill - Hilton Head Island
The Quarterdeck - Hilton Head Island
Texas
Double Cut Steak House - Round Rock
Mesón Sommelier - Spring
Virginia
Blue Rock Inn and Restaurant - Washington
USA – Northeast
Connecticut
Castello Restaurant - Danbury
Newbrook Kitchen - Cheshire
Maine
Davids 388 Restaurant - Portland
Slate Restaurant - Greenville
Maryland
Sotto Sopra - Baltimore
Massachusetts
Old Yarmouth Inn - Yarmouth Port
New Hampshire
Americus Restaurant - Derry
New Jersey
Andre's Lakeside Dining - Sparta Township
Stage Left Steak - New Brunswick
New York
Copinette - New York
Panza’s - Saratoga Springs
Rhode Island
The Franklin - Bristol
Canada
Alberta
Aurora Italiana - Calgary
British Columbia
Bar Oso - Whistler
Gordon Ramsay Steak - Richmond
The Victor - Vancouver
Water St. Café - Vancouver
Wild Blue Restaurant & Cocktail Bar - Whistler
Ontario
Amal - Toronto
George Restaurant - Toronto
Massimo’s Italian Fallsview Restaurant - Niagara Falls
Risposta Bistro - Campbellville
The Butcher Chef - Toronto
The Pine - Creemore
Mexico & the Caribbean
Mexico
El Asador Vasco - Oaxaca de Juárez
Guido’s - Cozumel
Raíz - Mexico City
Romina - Mexico City
Sint Maarten
Ocean Lounge Restaurant - Philipsburg
Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA) is the continent's benchmark for exceptional dining. Established in 1990 and evolved from the celebrated Travel Holiday Dining Awards, DiRōNA has spent more than three decades recognizing restaurants that exemplify culinary mastery, exceptional service, and unforgettable experiences. Each DiRōNA Award of Excellence is earned through a thorough evaluation of four standards, culinary, beverage, service, and ambiance. Today, DiRōNA guides discerning diners to North America's finest dining destinations while honoring the restaurateurs and chefs who define hospitality at its highest level. Learn more at DiRoNA.com.
Scott Breard
Distinguished Restaurants of North America
+1 647-688-8100
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