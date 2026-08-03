Copeland's of Jacksonville celebrates two longtime managers who have each reached their 20-year milestone, honoring two decades of leadership and loyalty.

Copeland’s of Jacksonville (NASDAQ:COJ)

Twenty years from two managers speaks to the kind of team we've built here — people who care deeply about this restaurant and the guests we serve.” — Andrew Gabet, Owner, Copeland's of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Copeland's of Jacksonville Managers Mark 20 Years of Dedicated Service

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Aug 2026 - Copeland's of Jacksonville is proud to announce that two of its managers have each reached their 20-year anniversary with the restaurant this year. The milestone recognizes two decades of leadership, consistency, and commitment. It honors two individuals who have been central to the daily operations and guest experience at one of Jacksonville’s most established full-service restaurants.

Reaching 20 years in the restaurant industry is a significant achievement under any circumstances. For both managers to reach that milestone at Copeland’s of Jacksonville in the same year is meaningful. It reflects the culture of loyalty and professionalism the restaurant has worked to build and sustain.

Their combined tenure represents 40 years of institutional knowledge, team leadership, and service to the Jacksonville community. It is a foundation that guests and staff have come to rely on.

Whether guests are dining in at Copeland's of Jacksonville or picking up through Copeland's to go curbside, consistency matters. That experience is a direct reflection of the people behind the scenes.

Managers who have spent 20 years with a restaurant bring a depth of ownership and care that cannot be replicated. This anniversary is a meaningful moment to recognize exactly that.

A Message From the Owner

"Twenty years from two managers speaks to the kind of team we've built here, people who care deeply about this restaurant and the guests we serve. Reaching that milestone is not something that happens by accident. It takes genuine dedication, and we are incredibly grateful to have both of them as part of this team," said Andrew Gabet, Owner of Copeland's of Jacksonville.

About Copeland's of Jacksonville

Copeland's of Jacksonville is a full-service restaurant serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine in Northeast Florida. From its signature dine-in menu and weekend brunch to Copeland’s to-go curbside, the restaurant gives guests several ways to enjoy the experience. It remains committed to an authentic Southern Louisiana dining experience rooted in quality food and genuine hospitality. Copeland’s of Jacksonville is located at 4310 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216.

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