Reynoldsburg Shares the Spirit of America

Neighbors Gather for a Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence as Part of America 250-Ohio Commemoration

Reading the Declaration together - united as Americans and neighbors - gives us an opportunity to reflect on our past, celebrate our shared values, and look ahead to the future we want to create.” — Dr. Lisa Duty

REYNOLDSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reynoldsburg residents are invited to a community reading of the Declaration of Independence on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 5:45 to 7:00 p.m. ET at the Reynoldsburg YMCA, 1470 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068.Co-hosted by Civic Futures Institute and Association of Bhutanese of Ohio, the event will bring neighbors together for a brief public reading followed by an informal reception. The program is free and open to all.The reading is part of a broader statewide effort to mark America’s semiquincentennial through America 250-Ohio , the official state commission responsible for spearheading Ohio’s celebrations and commemorations.During the event, local residents will take turns reading portions of the Declaration aloud. Nearly 1,000 communities across the country, in all 50 states, are gathering to read the founding document aloud simultaneously at 6:00 PM ET, and to reflect on the ideas that helped shape our nation.250 years ago on July 8, 1776, colonists gathered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the very first public reading of the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration had been officially adopted four days prior, asserting the colonies’ right to self-governance.“Since its adoption, the Declaration has been a powerful symbol of our country’s commitment to freedom,” said Lisa Duty, Ph.D., founder of Civic Futures Institute. "Reading the Declaration together - united as Americans and neighbors - gives us an opportunity to reflect on our past, celebrate our shared values, and look ahead to the future we want to create."“The principles and values memorialized in the Declaration of Independence 250 years ago still speak to us today,” said Bhuwan Pyakurel, founder of Association of Bhutanese of Ohio and president of Reynoldsburg City Council. “They remind us that freedom carries both personal and shared responsibility. I’m honored to mark this moment with my neighbors in a place I am proud to call my home.”About Civic Futures InstituteCivic Futures Institute exists to restore civic imagination by helping people see beyond the present moment to reclaim their agency and build the future of American democratic life.About the Association of Bhutanese of Ohio (ABO)The mission of ABO is to help Bhutanese Nepali families pursue the American Dream - by integrating successfully, contributing meaningfully, and strengthening the communities we now call home.

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