Senate Dems Pass Bipartisan 2027 State Budget to Shield Michiganders from High Costs, Federal Harm

Final agreement protects crucial healthcare and food benefits, continues proven programs and historic investments in Michigan students

Now on its way to the governor to be signed into law, Senate Dems’ final budget agreement helps meet the needs of Michiganders by:

“While DC politicians continue to fuel chaos and uncertainty across our state, we’ve come together across party lines to deliver a budget that Michiganders can count on: relief from rising costs, economic opportunity, and peace of mind,” said Sen . Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This budget focuses on what matters most to the people of Michigan, and the investments speak for themselves. These are the types of results we can accomplish when we craft a budget centered in empathy, equity, and dignity for the Michiganders we serve.”

LANSING, Mich. (July 3, 2026) — As rising everyday costs and short-sighted federal actions continue to cause strain and stress for residents across the state, Senate Democrats passed a bipartisan 2027 state budget today to deliver much-needed support for Michigan families and communities.

Supporting our workforce and local communities through the establishment of a new Childcare Fund to offer stability for providers, wage increases for direct care workers, resources for small neighborhood businesses, and targeted investments in affordable housing and home repair grants.

For the fourth year in a row, Senate Democrats’ budget secures historic investments in education, including another record per-pupil increase and implementation of a new weighted funding formula to deliver support to schools with students who need it most. The final plan also continues allocations for school safety and mental health efforts, literacy supports, and new educator bonuses to help recruit and retain qualified teachers and staff. And to expand pathways to higher education, it continues funding for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and Michigan Reconnect programs, helping more Michiganders gain the skills and training necessary to secure high-paying, in-demand jobs.

“This budget shows bipartisan progress is still possible,” said Sen. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton), a former educator and current Chair of the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee. “I’m proud of the funding priorities we’ve carried through every one of our Senate Majority budgets, with record investments and better support for our students and teachers. And after decades of disinvestment, and years of work to build them back up, we’re finally delivering predictable, long-term weighted funding for our schools.”

“I am satisfied to know that with each of the four budgets during my tenure as majority leader, we have improved life for babies and seniors, working folks and retirees, and individuals, families, and whole communities,” said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids). “As we head into our country’s 250th birthday celebration, we are setting an example for Washington D.C. of how to be better stewards of taxpayer dollars and how to put differences aside in the name of delivering results for our constituents.”

Additionally, this budget seeks to keep Michiganders safe by securing robust funding for Community Violence Intervention grants, natural disaster emergency response, relief for prosecutor caseload relief, and by continuing revenue sharing to support local communities statewide.