Paving Project to Revitalize Gateway to Catskills

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a major project to resurface and install major safety upgrades along the stretch of State Route 17 between the Hamlet of Parksville and the Village of Liberty in Sullivan County, which serves as a primary gateway to the Catskills, connecting residents, students, businesses and visitors to communities, attractions, summer camps and stunning recreational destinations. The $18 million investment will deliver a smoother ride, enhance safety and extend the life of the roadway relied upon daily by thousands of motorists in this popular and widely visited region of New York.

“State Route 17 is the front door to the Catskills for residents and visitors seeking the region’s natural beauty and attractions,” Governor Hochul said. “This smart investment will strengthen a vital corridor for everyone — from businesses and SUNY Sullivan students to the many families who travel here each year for summer camp, community and time together in the Catskills. The work being done now will make their trips safer, smoother and more reliable — all while supporting the region’s economy.”

The project will revitalize approximately 7.6 centerline miles (30.4 lane miles) of pavement. Work includes resurfacing, repairs to concrete joints, upgraded guiderails, new signs, pavement markings, and the installation of audible rumble strips to help prevent roadway departures and crashes. Improvements will also be made to ramps at Exits 98, 99, 100, 100A and at Short Avenue. Resurfacing will prevent future deterioration from the elements, while improving traction in wet and icy conditions. The renewed pavement will also help reduce long-term maintenance costs.

State Route 17 in this area carries an average of 19,400 vehicles per day during the summertime, including a significant share of commercial traffic. The corridor provides access to destinations including several children’s summer camps, family programs, SUNY Sullivan, local businesses and municipal offices.

Construction will span two seasons, with anticipated completion by winter 2027. To reduce impacts on motorists, one lane of traffic will be maintained at all times, but ramp closures and minor delays should be expected. The New York State Department of Transportation will provide updates throughout construction.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul’s transportation investment is about more than pavement — it’s about affordability and public safety. From local commuters to the thousands of families and visitors who arrive each season, State Route 17 is one of the Catskill’s most critical transportation corridors, and these enhancements, which include the installation of new multiple new safety features, will ensure a more dependable and smoother ride for those who live, work and recreate in Sullivan County.”

Sullivan County Manager Josh Potosek said, “This investment in State Route 17 will improve safety, enhance travel, and strengthen a corridor that is essential to our residents, businesses, and visitors alike. Reliable infrastructure is critical to the quality of life and economic vitality of Sullivan County, and we appreciate Governor Hochul's commitment to maintaining and improving the roads that connect our communities.”

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