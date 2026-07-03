Improving Thruway's in Onondaga & Cayuga Counties

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a major $98 million infrastructure improvement project on the NYS Thruway (I-90) in Onondaga and Cayuga counties. The project covers approximately 61 total lane miles located just east of exit 39 (Syracuse - Fulton - I-690 - NY Route 690) to just west of exit 40 (Weedsport - Auburn - NY Route 34). Approximately 38,000 vehicles travel on this section of I-90 in both directions every day.

“New York is investing in vital infrastructure projects that strengthen our transportation system, support local communities and drive economic growth, ”Governor Hochul said. “We’re building on historic progress in revitalizing transportation infrastructure, and we have another strong year planned ahead.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Thruway Authority is committed to enhancing safety and reliability of the 570-mile system, modernizing our roadway and providing essential upgrades to our infrastructure. With a historic five-year Capital Program, the Thruway Authority is reinvesting toll revenue back into the system, maintaining the Thruway as one of the safest superhighways in the nation, with some of the most affordable toll rates.”

The project includes full-depth asphalt reconstruction along certain sections of I-90 eastbound and westbound, where crews remove the existing concrete pavement to its full depth and replace it with warm-mix asphalt. On other segments of I-90 eastbound, full-depth repairs will be performed on the existing concrete pavement. These repairs to the existing concrete pavement include removing and replacing the most deteriorated portions of roadway down to its subbase, which will improve the existing roadway’s structural integrity and enhance long-term durability.

Additional repairs in the concrete paving section include crack filling and diamond grinding to smooth out the concrete surface and provide a smooth riding surface.

Other work includes guiderail improvements, new reflective line striping, installation of milled-in audible roadway delineators, also known as rumble strips, on the shoulders.

Slate Hill Constructors, Inc., of Warners, NY, is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. The project is expected to be completed in Fall 2028.

Motorists may encounter lane closures on the Thruway in this area during construction.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Motorists should be aware of an increase in points for violations of speeding in a construction zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone. Motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined. More information on the program can be found on the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program website.

The Thruway Authority’s approved 2026 budget also invests a total of more than $600 million in capital contracts scheduled to be awarded in 2026, an increase of more than $133.5 million from the 2025 budget projected totals, and one of the largest single-year investments in Thruway history. The 2026 budget includes a historic $2.8 billion Capital Plan for 2026-2030. The five-year plan will fund the replacement or preservation of 150 of the Thruway’s 819 bridges—about 18 percent—and the resurfacing of more than 1,500 of its 2,800 lane miles of highway, or roughly 60 percent.

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “This stretch of the Thruway is a critical gateway for the families, workers, and businesses across communities I represent. This investment will strengthen one of the region’s most heavily traveled corridors, improve safety for everyone on the road, and help ensure our transportation infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of our growing Central New York economy.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “It’s that time of year and Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority continue their work to make the thruway safe for all to use. Everyone, be careful, slow down and watch out for our construction workers.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “Infrastructure upgrades like these are necessary to keep the motorists and construction workers on our roads out of harm’s way. Thousands of drivers will benefit these improvement projects, helping to streamline traffic across Central New York. This is only part of the historic $2.8 billion Capital Plan that redefines the State’s commitment to keeping folks driving smoothly and safely to wherever they need to go.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “Strong infrastructure keeps our communities connected and our economy moving. This $98 million investment will make a heavily traveled stretch of the Thruway safer, smoother, and more reliable for drivers across Central New York. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority for making this important project a priority.”

Cayuga County Chairman Jonathan Anna said, “On behalf of Cayuga County, I want to thank Governor Hochul for this important investment in our region’s infrastructure. This Thruway improvement project will enhance safety, improve travel, and strengthen a vital transportation corridor that supports our residents, businesses, and local economy.

We appreciate the Governor’s commitment to investing in infrastructure that keeps Cayuga County connected and moving forward”

About the Thruway System

Built in the early 1950s, the Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. It sets the standard for modern highway geometric design with safe roadway characteristics including smooth curves, wide medians and unobstructed driver sight distance.

Year after year, the Thruway system is recognized as one of the safest highways in the nation. In 2024, the Thruway-wide fatality rate was 0.22 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, one of the lowest recorded rates on the Thruway system since fatality rates have been documented in 1954. The figure is significantly lower than the nationwide traffic fatality rate for 2024 of 1.20 and the latest New Yor