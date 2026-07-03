Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Parathyroid Awareness Month, the Norman Parathyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is calling on patients and healthcare providers to increase awareness of primary hyperparathyroidism—a common but frequently overlooked endocrine disease that affects millions of people, particularly women over the age of 50.The goal of this year's awareness campaign is simple: educate, advocate, and encourage early action.Far too many patients spend years being told to "watch and wait" as symptoms worsen. While this approach may seem harmless, untreated hyperparathyroidism continues to damage the body every day, increasing the risk of osteoporosis, fractures, kidney stones, cardiovascular disease, stroke, cognitive decline, and permanent injury to vital organs. Once much of this damage has occurred, it cannot be reversed—even after the disease is successfully treated."One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding hyperparathyroidism is that mild symptoms or slightly elevated calcium levels can simply be monitored," said Dr. Jamie Mitchell, Medical Director of the Norman Parathyroid Center. "The reality is that this disease is progressive. Every day the overactive parathyroid tumor remains untreated, it continues to damage bones, kidneys, the cardiovascular system, and other organs. Patients should never ignore symptoms or accept a wait-and-see approach."Primary hyperparathyroidism is caused by one or more benign tumors on the parathyroid glands that produce excessive parathyroid hormone (PTH), leading to elevated blood calcium levels. Although the disease is common and highly curable, it remains significantly underdiagnosed because many of its symptoms are mistaken for aging, menopause, stress, or other medical conditions.July 22 marks Hyperparathyroidism Awareness Day, an annual observance dedicated to increasing public awareness of this often-overlooked disease and encouraging earlier diagnosis. The day serves as an opportunity to educate patients, families, and healthcare providers about the signs and symptoms of primary hyperparathyroidism and to remind those living with these symptoms that effective treatment is available.Common symptoms include:- Fatigue and low energy- Brain fog, memory problems, and difficulty concentrating- Anxiety, depression, and mood changes- Bone loss and osteoporosis- Kidney stones- Muscle weakness and joint pain- High blood pressure- Heart palpitations and increased cardiovascular risk"Hyperparathyroidism is one of the few diseases where patients often tell us they feel dramatically better within days or weeks after surgery," said Mitchell. "The tragedy is that many people spend years searching for answers because no one connected their symptoms to a parathyroid disorder."Another major obstacle to diagnosis is the misunderstanding of blood calcium results. For adults over age 40, calcium levels above 10.0 mg/dL should never be dismissed as "normal," even if they fall within a laboratory's reference range. Elevated calcium is most commonly caused by primary hyperparathyroidism, and confirming the diagnosis requires only two blood tests: calcium and parathyroid hormone (PTH).As part of this year's awareness efforts, the Norman Parathyroid Center is reminding patients that the Parathyroid Health Panel remains available at more than 240 Any Lab Test Now locations nationwide. The panel includes both calcium and PTH testing—the only laboratory tests needed to diagnose primary hyperparathyroidism. No physician referral is required, and patients can walk into participating locations or schedule an appointment online.Throughout July, the Norman Parathyroid Center encourages individuals experiencing symptoms—or anyone with elevated calcium levels—to learn about the disease, advocate for appropriate testing, and seek evaluation promptly rather than delaying care. Patients and healthcare providers can also learn more about primary hyperparathyroidism by watching the Center's newest Q&A video on the Norman Parathyroid Center's YouTube channel , where Dr. Jamie Mitchell, Medical Director of the Norman Parathyroid Center and expert parathyroid surgeon, answers some of the most common questions about diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.Early diagnosis can prevent years of unnecessary suffering and help protect against irreversible complications affecting the bones, kidneys, heart, brain, and other vital organs.To learn more about Parathyroid Awareness Month, visit parathyroidawareness.org. Patients interested in evaluation or treatment can learn more at parathyroid.com. No physician referral is required to be seen at the Norman Parathyroid Center.About the Norman Parathyroid CenterLocated in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the world's leading parathyroid treatment center, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. The center is internationally recognized for cure rates exceeding 99% through a minimally invasive operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes. Its success is built upon the expertise of the world's most experienced team of parathyroid surgeons.About the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the world's largest endocrine surgery practice and is home to the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center. The hospital provides specialized endocrine care to patients from all 50 states and nearly 100 countries, advancing the field through clinical excellence, innovation, and education.# # #

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