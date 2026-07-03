RSG Development, Blackfin Partners, and The Feldman Group open class A self storage facility in Haines City Florida

RSG, Blackfin and Feldman Open Extra Space Managed Facility in Haines City

Opened in April of 2026, The three-story facility features 659 climate-controlled storage units, 17 covered RV/boat parking spaces, and 10 open parking spaces.

HAINES CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "We're excited to deliver a modern, secure, and convenient solution for this booming community." — Erik JohnsonRSG Development, Blackfin Partners, and The Feldman Companies have officially opened a new 103,968-square-foot Class A self-storage and boat/RV parking facility in Haines City, Florida. The grand opening took place on June 3rd at the project site, located at 4148 Johnson Avenue East, with representatives from all three companies in attendance in addition to friends, family, the Chamber of Commerce, Municipality Representatives and Vendors that worked on the project.The three-story facility features 659 climate-controlled storage units, 17 covered RV/boat parking spaces, and 10 open parking spaces. Located within a high-growth corridor, the facility was designed to meet rising demand for premium storage driven by rapid residential and retail development in the area.The storage facility completion marks the final phase of a Publix-anchored shopping center that also includes McDonald's, Circle K, and Mavis Tire. Blackfin Partners is already in negotiations to acquire neighboring land for further expansion of the shopping center.The surrounding area is poised for significant growth, with more than 15,000 homes planned within a two-mile radius. Most notably, D.R. Horton and Lennar have broken ground on Crosswinds, a 5,000-plus home community located directly behind the facility."This strategic location addresses a significant gap in the local storage market," said George Hristodoulou, Principal at RSG Development.Erik Johnson, also a Principal at RSG, added, "We're excited to deliver a modern, secure, and convenient solution for this booming community."Facility highlights include:• Advanced security access and surveillance systems• Motion-activated and timed lighting• Covered indoor loading and unloading areas• On-site rental office and customer loungeFor more information about Blackfin Partners, The Feldman Companies, and RSG Development, please visit www.blackfinpartners.com www.thefeldmancompanies.com , and www.rsg-dev.com

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