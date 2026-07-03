Natasha Owens Launches 'America 250' to Benefit America's Veterans Ahead of Historic Anniversary

Natasha Owens, "America 250" Natasha Owens

New Patriotic Anthem Partners with Real America’s Voice, Patriot Mobile and PTSD Foundation of America; Every Stream and Download Supports Veterans

The real success of this project won’t be measured only by chart positions. It will be measured by how many veterans receive hope because people chose to listen, share, and support this song.” — Natasha Owens

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning recording artist Natasha Owens is inviting Americans to celebrate their love of country while giving back to those who have defended it with the July 3 release of her powerful new patriotic single and music video , “America 250.”Launching just ahead of Independence Day and the nation’s historic 250th anniversary celebration, America 250 is more than a new song—it’s the centerpiece of a nationwide campaign designed to unite Americans in support of the men and women who have served our country.In partnership with Real America’s Voice, Patriot Mobile, and the PTSD Foundation of America, proceeds from the single will directly benefit the Foundation’s mission of restoring hope and healing to combat veterans and their families.Every stream, every download, every playlist add, every social media share, and every conversation helps expand the reach of the campaign while increasing support for veterans struggling with the invisible wounds of war.“Our country has given us so much,” said Owens. “This project is about celebrating America while honoring the heroes who have sacrificed to protect our freedoms. If one song can help raise awareness, raise funds, and change lives, then we’ve accomplished something far greater than making music.”The inspiration behind the campaign became deeply personal after Owens visited Camp Hope, the Houston-based interim housing program operated by the PTSD Foundation of America. During her visit, she met veterans whose lives have been transformed through the organization’s peer-to-peer mentoring, counseling, spiritual support, and long-term recovery programs.“Hearing these veterans tell their stories changed me,” Owens said. “Their courage didn’t end on the battlefield. Many continue fighting every day. Seeing the hope they’ve found at the PTSD Foundation of America and Camp Hope reminded me why this project matters. I left believing that every American should know about the incredible work the PTSD Foundation of America is doing.”The partnership reflects a shared commitment among organizations dedicated to faith, freedom, and service. Real America’s Voice will help amplify the campaign nationally, while Patriot Mobile joins in encouraging Americans to support both the music and the mission behind it.“The real success of this project won’t be measured only by chart positions,” Owens added. “It will be measured by how many veterans receive hope because people chose to listen, share, and support this song.”As America prepares to commemorate its Semiquincentennial, America 250 offers listeners an opportunity to participate in something larger than a music release—a movement that combines patriotism with purpose.Supporters are encouraged to stream, download, add the song to playlists, share the music video, and spread the word across social media. Every action helps introduce new listeners to the campaign while increasing resources available to the PTSD Foundation of America.“America 250” is available now on all major digital music platforms. Watch the music video here: https://youtu.be/FuCIHczl51Y About Natasha OwensOnce cancelled for her vocal support of President Trump and conservative values, the former Christian music mainstay has become a popular MAGA brand, vindicated by the massive success of her #1 smash hit “ Trump Won .” Despite ongoing censorship, her music has topped music charts and generated billions of social media impressions, solidifying her as a leading voice at the intersection of faith, patriotism, and culture.Owens released her long-awaited 7th studio album, That America (Radiate Music) in October. Owens has been a frequent performer at CPAC events, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings around the world. She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, Real America’s Voice, One America News Network, Huckabee, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Just the News Not Noise, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com

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